Rita Ora's mermaid hair glow up is going straight onto our vision board

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whether it’s fashion or beauty inspo you need, you can always rely on British songstress Rita Ora to fuel your seasonal moodboard.

Posting to her 16.1 million Instagram followers yesterday, the Don’t Think Twice singer made a glamorous hairstyle statement to debut her new social media series “Garden Sessions” a laid back, video series where she performs “new versions of music, covers and more.”

In the post, which she captioned “Introducing my new Garden Sessions! I wanted to share something special between me, and you, my amazing fans. I love performing so expect new versions of music, covers and more. What songs do you want to hear next?”

© Instagram / @ritaora The style is quickly becoming her signature look

MORE: Rita Ora just made motorcycle pants a thing and we're obsessed

RELATED: Rita Ora's sparkly manicure is perfect for Pride Month

Rita chose to sport a pair of itty bitty mini shorts encrusted with pearl accents over a pair of sheer tights, a lace cotton top and a patterned fluffy-fringed coat.

The TYPEBEA founder let her natural waves roam free, adding a set of waist-length extensions to her newly cut bob haircut for an extra element of Disney Princess energy.

This is not the first time and by the looks of things most definitely not the last time that Rita will turn to The Little Mermaid for hair inspo.

Earlier this month she teased the music video for her new track Ask & You Shall Receive, sporting a full mane of lush locks, waved to mermaid perfection.

MORE: Rita Ora is a golden goddess in shimmery leather bodycon dress

RELATED: Rita Ora proves the 'no trousers' trend is here to stay

If you’re wanting to try the summer fuelled look for yourself deputy beauty editor Emma North says that the key to nailing the style is using a wide-barrelled waver, "It's important to use a waver with large grooves though otherwise, you could end up with a look similar to one created by an 80s style crimper. The larger the waver the better here."

If your locks aren’t quite as long as Rita's, Emma says that "extensions are the answer. Invest in a great quality pair of clip-in extensions in a colour that matches your hair perfectly and use these to add both length and volume."