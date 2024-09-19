5 Street style hair trends we spotted at London Fashion Week SS25

To get a true measure of what's hot and what's not you'll want to take to the streets during London Fashion Week.

The capital's best dressed come out to play, and as well as stellar sartorial innovation, you'll be inspired by their approach to hair and beauty.

This season the sun shone on the fashionably favoured over the five days of LFW and we spotted plenty of hair inspiration outside some of the city's biggest shows to inspire us as we head into autumn/winter.

"Street style is a really great place to uncover beauty trends that are still inspirational yet attainable," explains H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "Unlike runway looks, which are crafted by the best in the business, street style hair often comes from the mind of the wearer who isn't bound by a designer’s mood board for a particular show. In this sense, it can be fun, creative and totally achievable, as well as influenced by more current trends.

London Fashion Week SS25's Key Street Style Hair Trends:

1/ 5 © Vincenzo Grillo/launchmetrics.com/spotlight Clip Art Claw clips had a huge moment this year but the fashion girlies got creative with 90s inspired metal grips to make a real statement.

2/ 5 © Francesca Babbi/launchmetrics.com/spotlight Embellished Braids Braids make the perfect base for gold and silver accents and we love the extra sparkle these crystal clips add to the look.

3/ 5 © Vincenzo Grillo/launchmetrics.com/spotlight Intricate Up-dos There's always a time and a place for a slicked back bun but we spotted plenty of intricate hair-up looks this season.

4/ 5 © Vincenzo Grillo/launchmetrics.com/spotlight Koroba Braids Koroba style braids, a traditional Nigerian braiding technique, are becoming popular amongst London's hair influencers who are adding their own unique twist to the look.