5 Street style hair trends we spotted at London Fashion Week
Three women pictured at London Fashion Week © Imaxtree

5 Street style hair trends we spotted at London Fashion Week SS25

The coolest coifs we spotted on the streets of LFW...

Lydia Mormen
Junior Beauty Writer
2 minutes ago
To get a true measure of what's hot and what's not you'll want to take to the streets during London Fashion Week

The capital's best dressed come out to play, and as well as stellar sartorial innovation, you'll be inspired by their approach to hair and beauty

This season the sun shone on the fashionably favoured over the five days of LFW and we spotted plenty of hair inspiration outside some of the city's biggest shows to inspire us as we head into autumn/winter. 

"Street style is a really great place to uncover beauty trends that are still inspirational yet attainable," explains H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "Unlike runway looks, which are crafted by the best in the business, street style hair often comes from the mind of the wearer who isn't bound by a designer’s mood board for a particular show. In this sense, it can be fun, creative and totally achievable, as well as influenced by more current trends.

London Fashion Week SS25's Key Street Style Hair Trends:

1/5

Woman at london fashion week with a row of clips in her hair © Vincenzo Grillo/launchmetrics.com/spotlight

Clip Art

Claw clips had a huge moment this year but the fashion girlies got creative with 90s inspired metal grips to make a real statement. 

2/5

A woman with embellished braids at LFW SS25© Francesca Babbi/launchmetrics.com/spotlight

Embellished Braids

Braids make the perfect base for gold and silver accents and we love the extra sparkle these crystal clips add to the look. 

3/5

Twisted updo spotted at London Fashion Week © Vincenzo Grillo/launchmetrics.com/spotlight

Intricate Up-dos

There's always a time and a place for a slicked back bun but we spotted plenty of intricate hair-up looks this season. 

4/5

Zeze Mills wears an intricate braided up-do to London Fashion Week © Vincenzo Grillo/launchmetrics.com/spotlight

Koroba Braids

Koroba style braids, a traditional Nigerian braiding technique, are becoming popular amongst London's hair influencers who are adding their own unique twist to the look. 

5/5

Half up half down hair look spotted in London Fashion week © Vincenzo Grillo/launchmetrics.com/spotlight

Half-up Half-down

A more wearable version of 'business in the front, party in the back.' This style partners structure, with renaissance-esque waves, for the best of both worlds.

