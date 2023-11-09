Victoria Beckham's special gold necklace has a hidden secret

Fashion and beauty entwined as Victoria Beckham unveiled the epitome of on-the-go sophistication with her latest creation.

Renowned for her impeccable taste, the designer revealed a secret concealed within a mesmerising gold necklace. What appears to be a mere piece of jewellery holds a hidden treasure – it doubles as a perfume bottle, ingeniously designed for on-the-go touch-ups, seamlessly merging elegance and practicality.

In a heartfelt video, Victoria shared her passion for the exquisite necklace which is part of Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Eau de Parfum Vintage Necklace Collection, expressing her admiration for its timeless elegance. “I love this necklace, so cool. It's so chic. It's like a little gem that you can wear around your neck,” Victoria told her followers on Instagram.

© Mark R. Milan Victoria Beckham leaving her London store on in 2018 in the OG necklace, before it was transformed into a fragrance bottle

She continued, “We've created this chain you can see here which well, we've recreated it because it's something that we created for fashion quite a long time ago. And what we've done is we have turned into an actual little perfume bottle. So you can decant your fragrance that you get in the gift box.” This ingenious concept enables wearers to carry their signature scent with them, effortlessly reapplying it as they see fit. “You can put it in this necklace and then you can wear it and touch up your fragrance throughout the day,” she explained.

What sets this fragrance apart is not just its alluring scent but the thoughtful innovation behind it. The necklace, reminiscent of a gold perfume, conceals a miniature bottle within its elegant design. “It looks super chic with tailoring with tux dressing,” Victoria remarked. The former Spice Girl has ingeniously transformed fashion into function, allowing enthusiasts to decant their favourite VB fragrance into the necklace that complements their outfits.

She also revealed her love for Suite 302 which she has chosen to conceal in her necklace, as its a fragrance that holds a special place in her heart and is her ultimate choice for date nights. “This is such a special scent to me. You've all heard the story and you know why it means so much to me.”

Upon their launch in September Victoria described the fragrances, crafted in collaboration with French perfumer Jérôme Epinette, as “my version of an autobiography." The scents, named 'Portofino '97', 'Suite 302', and 'San Ysidro Drive', capture significant moments from her life, including her love story with husband David Beckham. 'Suite 203' specifically evokes memories of a private anniversary trip to Paris.

Suite 302 Vintage Necklace Collection - Victoria Beckham Beauty

The Perfume Bottle Pendant Necklace in brass with a high-shine gold finish, is inspired by a vintage perfume bottle that Victoria keeps on her vanity — and designed to carefully hold her signature scent. A bespoke funnel ensures a perfect transition from perfume vessel to necklace.

With the holiday season on the horizon, Victoria's creation promises to elevate any festive occasion.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.