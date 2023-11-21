The best Christmas reed diffusers to get you in the festive spirit

Christmas is on the horizon, and if your approach is all-encompassing, we come bearing excellent news.

The power of scent cannot be overstated, and nothing compares to a soothing waft of pine or the spicy aromatic depth of frankincense when it comes to getting you in the mood for the festive period.

Granted, the soft, flattering flicker of a candle is hard to beat – but reed diffusers are a solid home fragrance option, especially if you have pets, a child or a member of your friendship group who gets particularly animated after one eggnog too many.

How we chose:

Festive notes: All the reed diffusers we've chosen have been created with Christmas in mind, specifically infused with gorgeous, holiday-infused notes, ranging from spicy cinnamon to nostalgic plum pudding.

Hello! Fashion shares the best Christmas diffusers to get you in the festive spirit:

Portafortuna Diffuser Hero notes... Leather, cinnamon and patchouli.

Acqua di Parma's 'Portafortuna' diffuser is a veritable treat to behold, decorated with a cute selection of good luck charms from around the world. With leather and wood at the forefront, this scent is also infused with a subtle hint of cinnamon and fresh patchouli. £94.00 AT ACQUA DI PARMA

Holiday Reed Diffuser Nest New York Hero notes... Pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine and cloves.

Festooned with pretty gold geometric patterns, Nest New York's 'Holiday' diffuser would make for a gorgeous gift pre-25th. Orange and cloves combine to form a nostalgia-inducing, Christingle-esque scent - and we are totally here for it. £54.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

Plum Pudding Fragrance Diffuser Hero notes... Citrus fruits, brown sugar and ginger. Sweet and enticing, Jo Loves' Plum Pudding fragrance is giving major cosiness, evoking candied citrus fruits, caramelised brown sugar and crystallised ginger. Plus, the sleek, minimalist spherical holder feels equally unobtrusive and elegant. £90.00 AT JO LOVES

Frankincense & Myrrh Reed Diffuser ESPA Hero notes... Cedarwood, rose and orris. Warm and woody, classic spa brand ESPA's limited-edition 'Frankincense and Myrrh' scent combines earthy, warm cedarwood with plush rosy depth. £50.00 AT £25.00 AT LOOKFANTASTIC

Christmas Village Reed Diffuser True Grace Hero notes... Clove, cardamon, fir needle and and orange.

Simultaneously crisp and cosy, this handmade diffuser by True Grace features a super pretty snowflake pattern. The scent is a warming blend of clove, cardamon and energising orange - perfect if you love citrus with a hint of spice. £40.00 AT FORTNUM & MASON

Pine & Eucalyptus Diffuser Hero notes... Pine and eucalyptus. Fresh and festive, this scent by British fragrance label Jo Malone is just beautiful to look at with its candy stripe bow - the ideal gift for your Christmas Day host. Uplifting and crisp, it would make for an excellent choice if you love botanicals. £78.00 AT JO MALONE

Winter Diffuser Hero notes... Rose, neroli and cinnamon. Housed in thoughtful packaging inspired by "the winter greenery of Babington House", this diffuser by Cowshed is the ultimate festive floral fragrance. Combining deep rose with classic Christmas spices and a flash of neroli, it is also on the more affordable end of the price spectrum - always handy at such an expensive time of year.

£32.00 AT COWSHED

