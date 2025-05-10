Angelina Jolie's chic pixie cut is bang on trend for spring 2025 

If there’s one thing Angelina Jolie has always done well, it’s making a statement from her beauty choices to her fashion sense - and her 1997 Golden Globes look was no exception.

Dressed in shimmering silver and clutching her award with that signature bright smile, it was her striking pixie cut that truly stole the show. Fresh, edgy, and effortlessly cool, her cropped style was the definition of ‘90s chic, and two decades on, it remains every bit as inspiring.

© Getty Images Angelina won big with a Golden Globe and a bold hair transformation

Back then, pixie cuts were the hairstyle of the moment, worn by the likes of Winona Ryder, Halle Berry, and of course, the award-winner herself. The style exuded confidence and rebellion - a daring departure from the long, layered locks that previously dominated Hollywood. Angelina’s version was sleek yet voluminous at the crown, with a glossy jet-black finish.

Now, in spring 2025, the pixie cut is making a full-circle comeback and it’s bigger than ever. With It-girls like Iris Law favouring low-maintenance, high-impact styles and celebrities like Emma Stone and Zendaya once again embracing the snip, it’s no surprise the pixie is back on everyone’s radar.

But this time around, the cut comes with a modern twist: think softer texture, choppier layers, and a more lived-in feel that flatters a wider range of face shapes.

© WireImage Emma Stone also debuted her red pixie cut at the Globes but decades later in 2025.

Hair stylists across the UK are reporting a surge in requests for shorter crops. John Frieda’s Creative Stylist, Andreas Wilde tells H! Fashion: "Short hairstyles aren't just chic; they offer more airflow and can be styled in a variety of ways."

According to the expert anyone can sport the chic cut: "People often think the pixie cut is daunting due to its traditional sharp shape, however, you can really play around with it to suit your face.

For example, by creating softer lines around the hairline, or leaving more hair around the ears it can be become much softer. Additionally, you can also alter the length of the fringe to emulate that desire oval-shape the pixie creates."

He continues, "If you have a longer face maintain that illusion with a longer fringe, however, if you have a shorter face, you can go in with a choppier fringe to still keep that oval face shape. It can be easily personalised to you."

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie with Brendan Fraser backstage at Golden Globe Awards 1997

Andreas explains that the beauty of the pixie is not only is it easy to maintain, but that it takes the attention away from the hair and accentuates your facial features, especially those on the opposing side to the fringe.

Whether you’re craving a total transformation or just fancy flirting with the idea of a shorter ‘do, let Angelina's iconic look remind you: the pixie cut isn’t just a trend - it’s a timeless power move.