The Whisper Pixie is this spring's must-have haircut for 90s supermodel cool

The era of grunge and girl power is back in a big way, and with it comes a haircut that defined a generation.

This spring, the ‘Whisper Pixie’ haircut is bringing back major supermodel vibes. Forget pastel palettes… 2024 is embracing a bolder kind of beauty. If you’re feeling brave this might just be your new signature style.]

The cut has already been spotted on trendsetters like Taylor Hill and Florence Pugh. This isn't your average pixie cut, the Whisper Pixie reimagines the classic style with a touch of modern cool.

© @taylor_hill/Instagram Taylor Hill rocked the style at Coachella this year

What is a Whisper Pixie cut?

The Whisper Pixie takes inspiration from both the classic 1950s pixie and the iconic pixie cuts of the 1990s, offering a clean, short silhouette that flatters a wide range of face shapes.

“The Whisper Pixie is making a comeback this Spring. This 90s hair trend has been seen on the likes of Kate Moss in the past and is the cool-girl cut this year,” explains Bernardo Vasconcelos, founder of BCO London and TRYO Hair Extensions.

© James Devaney Kate Moss sported an iconic pixie cut earlier in her career

Hairstylist Danielle Priano, the mastermind behind both the "whisper pixie" name and Taylor Hill's new haircut, hinted at their long history of collaboration. Priano said of the style, “Taylor Hill and I have been creating Audrey inspired looks for over a decade here is another.”

Gone are the days of blunt, choppy pixies. The Whisper Pixie incorporates soft, feathered layers throughout the hair, adding a touch of femininity and movement. This creates a more effortless, lived-in look compared to the sharper cuts of the past.

© Edward Berthelot Khanh Linh shows off her 'whisper pixie' outside the Stella McCartney show during PFW

Don't be fooled by the feathery softness – the Whisper Pixie packs a playful punch. Stylists are adding texture throughout the hair with products or cutting techniques, giving it a cool, slightly undone vibe. This textural element adds a touch of edge and keeps the style from looking too polished.

The result is a haircut that's both sophisticated and effortlessly cool, perfect for the woman who wants a hairstyle that's both timeless and on-trend. According to Exploding Topics, the AI-powered tool that identifies emerging trends by analysing millions of data points from online searches and conversations, searches for ‘90s Whisper Pixie have gone up 89 per cent over the past month.

© Jacopo Raule Style icon Florence Pugh is also a pixie cut fan

“The cut is short and layered, with soft feathered edges. Shorter styles are much easier and quicker to style with very low maintenance. I recommend Living Proof’s ‘Volume & Texture Spray; to add definition to this cut,” says Bernardo Vasconcelos.

The style incorporates elegance through a timeless style, with a more feathered look, and texture implemented to add more of an edgy touch. To create the look at home and add the definition this style requires Paul Percival, Founder of Percy & Reed recommends using hair wax which also tames flyaways and gives styling control, all without a stiff, overly shiny finish.

© Edward Berthelot Carla Ginola proved the fashion set loves a 90s inspired pixie during PFW

“Wax not only gives shorter hair incredible definition with natural hold, but is also a great styler for smoothing longer hair back into the perfect ponytail or slicked back bun,” he explains.

Paul suggests trying Percy & Reed’s Session Styling Hair Wax, which just dropped, to achieve the hairstyle, "For an effortlessly styled look, apply to damp hair and leave to dry naturally. For more definition apply wax to dry hair."