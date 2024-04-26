The Baroque bob is the old money hairstyle set to take over this summer

One of the standout trends of late is undoubtedly the 'quiet luxury' look. Its minimalist, expensive aesthetic isn't just about fashion though, it's spilled over into beauty trends.

More specifically? Incredibly chic, 'old-money' hair. The latest twist being the Baroque Bob, a new take on a classic haircut and we're calling it now, this is the hairstyle set to dominate this summer.

The haircut has already been spotted on celebs including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Jourdan Dunn and if this doesn't make you want to go for the chop, nothing will.

What is a Baroque Bob?

Not just your average bob, the Baroque oozes elegance and glamour, reminiscent of old Hollywood movie stars like Grace Kelly and Rita Hayworth. It's polished, shiny and expensive looking.

The cut is a glamorous just above shoulder length style with layers, lots of volume and is styled into a side-parting. It has soft curls and plenty of volume but smooth, rounded edges. It's a great style if you're considering growing out your chin-length bob haircut and gives you a dose of glamour for that awkward in-between stage of growth.

Thinking of recreating the style? According to Laura Elliott, head stylist at Neäl & Wølf, "You need to focus on the styling techniques as this is what creates the elaborate shape associated the Baroque Bob."

"Depending on your hair type, apply a styling product such as a mousse or smoothing serum to damp hair. This will help to add texture, volume or control frizz depending on your needs," says Laura.

"To enhance the rounded shape, blow dry your hair using a round brush, directing the hair inward towards the face. Note that the longer the bob is the more rounded your hair will turn out. Finish with a light hold hairspray to set the style and add shine."

If your skills with a round brush aren't up to snuff, or you'd rather not experience the inevitable arm ache, an easier alternative investing in a set of heated rollers. Simply place them in sectioned, dry hair, roll them up neatly and wait while they cool down.

Once they've cooled, unroll them then brush through hair with a paddle brush so the curls come together. A spritz of flexible hairspray et voila!