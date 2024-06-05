Rihanna’s blonde pixie mullet is the coolest haircut of 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Rihanna's hair game is nothing short of legendary. This queen of reinvention loves to keep us guessing, flipping from bold cuts to vibrant hues and every texture imaginable. And she's done it again.

To celebrate her latest brainchild, Fenty Hair, Rihanna unveiled a jaw-dropping pixie cut. To put it simply Rihanna's cropped-mullet hybrid is a total vibe. It's edgy, cool, and so RiRi.

Rocking her new 'do, Rihanna announced, "A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin' up, and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for." She added, "You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural.”

© @FentyBeauty/Instagram The industry icon showed off the new hairstyle in a trailer for her Fenty Hair product line

The line promises to be as inclusive as her makeup line, catering to her diverse customer base, “I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style."

This latest venture is an exciting expansion of the beauty empire that made Rihanna a billionaire. Fenty Hair, set to drop on June 13, promises, "A new era of repair… Clinically tested to repair, strengthen, hydrate, smooth + protect." While the music mogul didn't specify the exact products we can expect, the anticipation is already sky-high.

© Jon Kopaloff Rihanna also went blonde back in 2012

Fenty Beauty, which has already revolutionised the makeup industry, and laid the foundation (pun intended) for this next big thing. The entire operation is worth a staggering US$2.8 billion, with 50% of that belonging to its CEO, Rihanna. According to Forbes' latest estimates, Rihanna boasts a net worth of $1.4 billion, making her the 23rd wealthiest self-made woman in the U.S.

So, set a reminder for June 13 and get ready to welcome Fenty Hair into your life. If anyone knows how to keep our locks looking fabulous, it's Rihanna.

When is Fenty Hair launching?

Fenty Hair is launching on June 13 but you can sign up on the Fenty Beauty website to get early access on June 11.