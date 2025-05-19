Eva Longoria used an affordable British hair extension brand for her Cannes red carpet moment

When Eva Longoria stepped onto the Cannes red carpet this week, jaws dropped - and not just because of her bridal chic white satin floor-length gown. The real show-stealer? Her hair. Glossy, full-bodied, and cascading down her back in rich brunette waves, it was the definition of red carpet glamour.

And the best part? Her voluminous 'expensive blowout' was achieved using an affordable British hair extension brand: Remi Cachet.

The look was created by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who shared the details on Instagram, coining the style an 'expensive blowout' - and we couldn’t agree more. Think soft, face-framing volume, a glossy, seamless finish, and ultra-luxe movement.

© dimitrishair Eva Longoria looked like a bronze goddess in a white satin jumpsuit and XL locks

Dimitris paired the extensions with a sleek side parting and subtle bend through the lengths to enhance the natural body and sheen. The result? Effortless elegance with just the right amount of drama - perfect for a star-studded night on the Croisette.

It’s the kind of hair style that looks like you’ve just stepped out of a five-star salon - and now, thanks to Remi Cachet, it’s more accessible than ever.

Remi Cachet, a UK-based brand beloved by professional stylists, is known for its high-quality, ethically sourced human hair extensions. The Desperate Housewives actresses look was finished with their Luxury Hair Extensions, expertly blended to match her deep brunette tone and deliver that flawless, natural effect.

Their prices typically range from around £150 to £600, depending on the product type, length, and range. For example, clip-in extensions are generally more affordable than wefts or tip-in methods.

© @dimitrishair Eva Longoria's extra length comes from a beloved British brand

From the red carpet to everyday wear life, the brand’s extensions are a favourite for creating long-lasting, wearable volume that still feels lightweight and undetectable.

As for her glam, expertly done by Elan Bongiorno, Eva made all the right choices. She opted for a bold look featuring a rich brown smokey eye paired with jet-black eyeliner, complemented by a sculpted contour and a rosy blush. The makeup artist completed the look with a radiant, sun-kissed glow that channelled ultimate bronzed goddess vibes.

With stars like Eva putting affordable, British homegrown brands in the global spotlight, it’s clear that red carpet beauty doesn’t have to come with a sky-high price tag.

Whether you’re heading to a summer wedding or simply want to elevate your glam, the 'expensive blowout' - and Remi Cachet’s strands - might just be your next best beauty investment.