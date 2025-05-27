Princess Charlene's striking red lipstick looks are a major royal beauty moment

This weekend, Monaco’s luxurious shores were filled with an influx of high-profile guests (even more so than a casual weekend in the celebrity hotspot) for the annual Monaco Grand Prix.

The Formula One event in the European country (along with the Miami GP in the USA) is recognised for bringing a seriously stylish crowd, from celebrities to royals alike, thanks to its glamorous location and high-profile reputation.

Among those who attend every single year is the ever-stylish Princess Charlene of Monaco, who wore a plethora of incredibly glamorous, fashion-forward yet royally-appropriate outfits. Whenever she steps out, we know we’re going to receive a masterclass in royal fashion, but it was her unexpected beauty moment that took us totally by surprise this year.

On Sunday, the former Olympic swimmer oozed statement glamour in a fiery red blouse from Louis Vuitton, paired with matching straight-leg trousers and a pair of classic Manolo Blahnik heels.

© FilmMagic Princess Charlene of Monaco oozed statement glamour with a fiery red lipstick

For beauty, she amped up the glamour with a fiery, bold, satin red lip that made a major beauty statement.

She also wore an incredible, white figure-hugging maxi dress for the F1 Gala Dinner, which is perfect for brides-to-be. To pair with the minimalistic nature of her outfit, she opted for a super soft red lip that added a pop of colour yet remained effortlessly elegant.

© WireImage She also wore a more subtle crimson shade for the Gala Dinner

It’s a rare occasion when royals wear bright red lipstick. Whilst there is no official royal protocol for a statement romantic red lip, leading ladies often opt for a more subtle, less attention-grabbing look.

“As Princess Charlene of Monaco stepped away from her usual royal-approved nude shades and rocked a bold red matte lip, she made a powerful statement,” says H! Fashion’s beauty writer Aalliyah Harry. "A swipe of red taps into the viral 'Red Lip Theory' that's taken over TikTok. The idea behind it? Wearing red lipstick can give your confidence a serious boost.”