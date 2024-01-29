Taylor Swift fans are all saying the same thing about her Travis Kelce kissproof red lipstick

Taylor Swift is busy celebrating her boyfriend Travis Kelce's big win, whereas we're out here celebrating her first-class red lip.

The international hitmaker took some time out of her busy schedule to support her boyfriend on Sunday at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

© Getty The couple celebrated Travis' win with a cute kiss

Taylor avidly watched the match from the side lines, looking in excellent spirits as she cheered on her new beau while sporting an orange-red jumper from model Gigi Hadid's knitwear label Guest In Residence.

The American football player and the rest of his team were victorious over the Ravens, sealing their place in the prestigious upcoming Super Bowl, prompting Taylor to make her way onto the field at M&T Bank Stadium to congratulate him.

The pair shared a sweet kiss, sparking a flurry of internet discussions around the singer's lipstick of choice.

© Getty Taylor's red lip got fans commenting on its no-smudge formula

Her crimson pout remained entirely intact, refusing to budge or transfer onto Travis – what is this makeup sorcery, we hear you ask?

"The real winner is whatever brand makes Taylor Swift's red lipstick," one fan wrote on X. And another chimed in, writing: "I just wanna [sic] know how Taylor Swift keeps her red lipstick flawless, when I wear it, it ends up all over my face."

© Getty The singer watched the match alongside model Cara Delevingne

Sadly, neither Taylor nor her go-to makeup artist Lorrie Turk shared the exact product deets, but lots of rumours have been flying around.

One lipstick that she has been reportedly loving throughout her Eras Tour is Pat McGrath's LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in 'Elson 4', a luxurious, blue-based red which shade-wise certainly looks like it could have been responsible for the singer's infallible pout.

Time to up our red lipstick game…