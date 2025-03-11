Charlotte Casiraghi’s Grace Kelly-inspired bob stole the show at Paris Fashion Week

Charlotte Casiraghi made a splash during Paris Fashion Week at Chanel's Womenswear Fall/Winter show with a stunning new hair do.

The Princess of Monaco's daughter's short cut was clearly inspired by her grandmother, Grace Kelly. It was a polished, vintage-inspired bob with structured curls, giving the look a classic feel.

As we transition to a new season, a new hairstyle is essential. Spring calls for big changes and this year it's all about the short cuts - from the divisive jellyfish cut to the trixie bob.

We have also seen the resurgence of vintage-inspired hairdos. Think the 70s shag as made popular by Suki Waterhouse and Cruz Beckham. Or the 90s bombshell curls thanks to the influence of Victoria Beckham and Camilla Cabello. Now, Charlotte has added another style to the list: the 1950s old Hollywood bob.

Her chestnut locks were parted to one side, creating an asymmetrical effect that added dimension. Her soft, sculpted curls were subtly concentrated towards the ends of her strands, reminiscent of classic old Hollywood waves, but with a modern, natural texture rather than the gel finish that ruled the time period.

© Getty Images Grace Kelly with her signature bob style in 1955 © Getty Images Charlotte Casiraghi's style follows a similar pattern to her grandmother's signature toussled bob.

This wasn't the only Paris Fashion Week event that the Chanel ambassador has made an impression at. Last week at the Grand Dîner du Louvre, she looked divine in a strapless, silk white gown and netural makeup that highlighted her natural features.

To replicate the mother of two's classic look, follow these very simple steps:

1) Prep the Hair: Blow dry the locks to create a smooth, slight lift at the roots to add volume.

2) Create the Waves: A curling tong or rollers can be used to form soft, structured curls, focusing on the lower half of the hair.

3) Brushing & Shaping: Next, the curls can be gently brushed out to create a smooth, polished wave rather than tight ringlets.

4) Finishing Touches: A light mist of hairspray or shine spray is used to enhance the glossy finish and ensures hold without stiffness.

This look is perfect for Chanel's signature aesthetic, blending old-money elegance with Parisian chic. It's an effortless haircut that pairs beautifully with classic tweed styles. We'll be adding this 1950s inspired bob straight to our spring mood board.