Amal Clooney's bold red lipstick proves that Cherry Girl is 2023's perfect party season look

Now that we've hit December, the red lips are set to be out in full force, and international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is leading the way.

The 45-year-old looked categorically glamorous on Sunday evening as she attended the London screening of The Boys in the Boat, an upcoming biographical sports drama directed by her husband George Clooney.

A spot of rain didn't dampen the A-list couple's spirits, and George chivalrously held an umbrella over his wife to protect her picture-perfect beauty look from the drizzle.

© Getty Amal wore an all-black velvet ensemble for the occasion

Amal injected the red carpet with a dose of festive glam, opting for a statement red lip.

Her bold choice of shade acted as a striking focal point within an otherwise muted, all-black ensemble.

© Getty The pair looked elegant at the London premiere

Red lipstick is synonymous with party season, and while Amal's makeup look had a classic air, it also nodded to one of the biggest colour trends of the moment.

Cherry Girl makeup, a slightly moodier, richer take on the juicy freshness of summer's Strawberry Girl look, was the main inspiration behind Dimitris Giannetos' creation.

Amal's go-to beauty guru lined her pout with Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat in the shade 'Walk Of No Shame' and rouged her lips with the brand's Limitless Lucky lipstick in the aptly named 'Cherry Dream'.

The high-impact shade felt rich and standout, the matte finish giving Amal's lips a certain hazy softness, which paired beautifully with her plush velvet outfit.

Strong arches, a smooth, bouncy blow dry and a slick of cherry are officially our 2023 party season beauty holy trinity…