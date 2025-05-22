Princess Charlene thrills in waist-cinching outfit alongside Prince Albert

Princess Charlene of Monaco made a striking appearance on Thursday evening as she joined her husband, Prince Albert, at a glamorous reception held in honour of the 82nd Monaco Grand Prix.

The royal couple hosted the elegant soirée in the Cour d'Honneur of the Prince's Palace of Monaco ahead of one of the most popular events on the Formula 1 calendar.

Princess Charlene, 47, looked effortlessly chic in a sleek, waist-cinching black ensemble that showcased her statuesque figure.

With her signature blonde hair swept into a polished style and her makeup understated yet elegant, the former Olympic swimmer radiated a gorgeous glow.

Prince Albert, 67, was equally dapper in a classic black suit paired with a smart tie as the couple posed in front of a striking Formula 2 car.

The Prince's Palace shared the photo alongside the caption: "T.L.S.H. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene at the reception for the 82nd Monaco F1 Grand Prix held this evening in the Cour d'Honneur of the Prince's Palace. [photo credit]: Michaël Alesi / Palais princier."

Fans were quick to react, calling the royal couple "magnifique" and praising Charlene's elegant appearance with heart-eyed emojis and applause.

© Shutterstock The couple will no doubt attend the Monaco Grand Prix

The reception marked the official start of festivities ahead of the Grand Prix this weekend, with the palace courtyard transformed for the occasion.

The event comes shortly after the royal couple took part in a new interview to speak about his beloved wife.

Reflecting on his 20 years on the throne, Albert was asked about what he was most proud of, prompting him to respond: "What I'm most proud of is my marriage and my children, above all."

© Pascal Le Segretain Albert revealed how proud he was of his family

The couple shares twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, and Charlene spoke of how the ten-year-olds keep them on their feet. She joked: "The children also help me stay young. It's hard to keep them under control."

The couple were speaking to media as they prepare to mark Albert's 20 years as monarch.

The milestone moment passed by last month, however, as the date coincides with the death of Albert's father, Prince Rainier, the event is typically remembered as opposed to commemorated.