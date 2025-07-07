Maura Higgins just rocked a wet-look pixie cut to the F1 Grand Prix - and we're obsessed

When it comes to commanding attention and serving bombshell energy, few do it better than Maura Higgins.

This weekend at Silverstone for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, the former Love Island star and glam icon took a bold beauty turn - debuting a tousled pixie crop that oozes cool-girl chic. The unexpected chop was revealed in collaboration with Tresemmé, as Maura hit the grid looking fierce and confident.

Created by expert hairstylist @miloszhairstylist ( who, by the way, crafts unbelievable hairdos) and paired with grungy glam by @suzyclarkemua, the presenter's jet-black hair was sculpted into a heavily textured, wet-look pixie with long, jagged bangs that framed her eyes to dramatic effect.

© @maurahiggins Maura Huggins with a chic jet black pixie cut for race day

This bold transformation had a rockstar feel to it, and the short pixie cut is definitely the must-have cut of summer 2025.

Wearing a personalised black British Grand Prix jacket, Maura’s whole look felt bang-on-trend for race day. The choppy lengths gave her volume and movement, while the high-gloss finish added a layer of polish that made it red-carpet-worthy, or rather, trackside-worthy.

The Traitors USA star's smoky eye and sculpted nude lip tied everything together, enhancing the androgynous vibe of the overall look. Leave it to Maura to make her head-turning glam the centre of the event.

© @maurahiggins If there is one cool-girl hairstyle set to take over salon's this summer, it just might be the pixie cut

Following in the footsteps of other A-listers who’ve embraced the pixie this year (Zendaya, we’re looking at you), Maura proves that short hair doesn’t mean limited options. The lived-in texture makes this look low-maintenance, while still offering plenty of drama.

H! Fashion spoke to John Frieda’s Creative Stylist, Andreas Wilde, who gave us some insight into the style gaining traction amongst hair aficionados alike. According to the expert, the appeal of this cut lies in the finish. He says: "The beauty of the pixie is not only is it easy to maintain, but that it takes the attention away from the hair and accentuates your facial features, especially those on the opposing side to the fringe."

© Courtesy On PR Zendaya's elfish pixie cut made a bold statement earlier this year

Although many people are scared of taking the plunge, he reassures us that this style is versatile. He says, "Anyone can try it. People often think the pixie cut is daunting due to its traditional sharp shape; however, you can really play around with it to suit your face. For example, by creating softer lines around the hairline, or leaving more hair around the ears, it can become much softer."

He continues: "If you have a longer face, maintain that illusion with a longer fringe; however, if you have a shorter face, you can go in with a choppier fringe to still keep that oval face shape. It can be easily personalised to you."

Whether it’s a wig or the real deal, we’re calling it: this is your sign to take a beauty risk this summer and lean into the Maura Higgins-approved pixie cut.