Kate Moss just proved you don’t need makeup to look glam in a heatwave

Kate Moss has once again reminded us why she’s one of the most enduring style icons of our time.

The supermodel stepped out bare-faced at the LYMA Laser PRO science lecture and looked effortlessly radiant in doing so. On what was one of the hottest days of the year so far, the iconic supermodel proved that full glam isn’t a necessity when the temperature rises.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for LYM Kate Moss proves that a subtle makeup look can still look glam

Channelling the rising no-makeup trend, Kate followed in the footsteps of fellow icons like Pamela Anderson, who famously walked multiple red carpets this year bare-faced, choosing instead to embrace natural skin and minimalist beauty.

With glowing, healthy skin and a subtle flush to her cheeks, Kate’s look was a lesson in how skincare-led beauty can be just as impactful, especially in the sweltering summer heat.

Her honey-blonde hair was styled in a loose, air-dried wave, giving off an undone, beachy feel that perfectly complemented the laid-back elegance of her outfit. A nod to her signature ‘90s aesthetic, she wore a structured black blouse adorned with colourful paisley-style detailing.

© WireImage Pamela Anderson is known for championing the no makeup trend on red carpets

With subtle tailoring that cinched in at the waist and a plunging neckline that added just the right amount of edge, the blouse was equal parts sophisticated and chic. She paired it with classic mid-wash straight-leg jeans and ballet flats, a timeless choice that balanced her look between smart and casual.

The whole ensemble was a masterclass in understated chic, showing how simplicity often speaks volumes. With no visible accessories and a completely makeup-free face, the fashion icon let her natural beauty (and quiet confidence,) take centre stage.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for LYM The supermodel poses with Lucy Goff and Sabrina Elba

Adding to the occasion’s star power, Moss was also pictured alongside Sabrina Elba, the model and entrepreneur who is fast becoming a style force in her own right. The duo’s appearance together made for a memorable moment in beauty minimalism.

Kate’s look serves as a timely reminder that sometimes, less really is more. Whether you’re battling humidity or simply embracing your natural skin, she's proved that pared-back beauty can still pack a glamorous punch - and may just be the ultimate heatwave hack.