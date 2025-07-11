Harper Beckham's birthday dress epitomises her personal style

Those who follow Victoria and David Beckham on Instagram will know that if there's any opportunity to showcase their children's achievements, it will be done so to the absolute max.

This week, the dynamic duo took to social media to share a plethora of wholesome content to make their only daughter, Harper Seven's 14th birthday.

Harper has consistently proven she's a mini Victoria in the making - and with a mum as effortlessly stylish as VB, how could she not be? Although she's only a teenager, Harper’s wardrobe offers plenty of inspiration. While her looks are undoubtedly fashion-forward (and no doubt occasionally influenced by her mum), she always manages to stay true to her age, pairing slip dresses with chunky trainers, styling hoodies with baggy jeans, and accessorising with pieces that are on-trend with the Gen Z crowd. It’s clear she’s carving out a style agenda that is entirely her own.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria shared images from Harper's birthday celebrations on Instagram

The dress she wore to celebrate her special day on Thursday was the perfect example of summer chic. Harper chose a white broderie anglaise halterneck dress, complete with a delicate lace trim and elasticated waist - a look that captured her fun, girly spirit to perfection.

© @victoriabeckham She wore the cutest broderie anglaise dress

"Despite her age, Harper is quietly becoming a fashion darling in her own right," says H! Fashion's editor Natalie Salmon. "Her wardrobe choices show a balance between playful, age-appropriate ensembles and chic, timeless looks. Whether she's pairing a flowing gown with sneakers or rocking one of her mom’s tailored dresses, Harper already knows how to make a statement, and it’s clear her style journey is just beginning. With VB as her mentor, Harper is poised to be the next generation of fashion royalty, and we’re all here for it."

Tributes flooded in on social media to mark her birthday - from her brother, Brooklyn Beckham, to VB's bestie Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian. She may only be 14, but the stylish teen already has an A-list fan club...