Nicole Kidman has ditched her signature blonde hair for a fiery new hue

Nicole Kidman has officially hit refresh on her hair colour, and it’s a major switch-up. The Oscar-winning actor has swapped her signature blonde locks for a striking shade of auburn red, and fans are losing it over the transformation.

Shared on her Instagram account, the video shows Nicole beaming as she embraces a smiling Sandra Bullock on the set of the Practical Magic sequel. But while the reunion for the 1998 cult-classic film has fans buzzing, it’s her hair that’s stealing the spotlight. Nicole's long, strawberry-tinged ponytail is a clear return to her natural roots - literally.

© @nicolekidman Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock on the set of Practical Magic 2

Though the Australian star is a natural redhead, she’s spent most of the 21st century wearing her hair in various tones of blonde. That makes this return to red all the more exciting.

The colour itself is soft, rich, and coppery which complements her porcelain complexion, giving her an almost ethereal glow. It’s proof that red hair is having a serious moment, and the Babygirl actress is leading the charge.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in the 1998 film Practical Magic.

Fans in the comments were quick to point out the nostalgic vibes, with many referencing the star's iconic roles in the 90s and early 2000s where her auburn tones were a signature. “Red hair Nicole supremacy is BACK,” wrote one follower, while another declared: “This is the Nicole I grew up with - love it!”

While the colour change is likely linked to her return to the role of Gillian, but it’s also perfectly timed with the resurgence of copper tones in beauty circles. According to leading colourists, demand for dimensional reds and auburn hues is at an all-time high, as more people crave warmth and individuality after years of cool-toned trends.

© Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images Nicole Kidman's 2000's blonde was striking and brightly toned © Getty Images Nicole Kidman has continued to embrace the blonde in recent months

Jo O’Neill, head of technical education for Toni & Guy, tells H! Fashion about the rise of 'Vivid' hair colours. "Deeper and darker depth colours always give an opulent feel to the hair, with a high gloss shine from root to tip," he explains. "The tones we will see are those deep rich, opulent cherry reds, rich burgundy and cinnamon.”

So if you’ve been debating going red, take this as your sign. Whether it’s a golden strawberry gloss or a rich, full-bodied auburn like Nicole’s, red is set to be one of the biggest hair colours of the season.

And if Nicole Kidman, the queen of the screen and seasoned blonde devotee, is returning to her fiery roots, maybe it’s time we all did.