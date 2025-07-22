Britpop beauty is back: How to nail the 90s hair trend for the Oasis reunion tour

Dust off your Adidas Gazelles and turn up Definitely Maybe because Britpop is back - and it’s not just the music making a comeback. With the highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour in full swing, the era’s iconic hairstyles are having a revival too. From shaggy curtain fringes and mussed-up crops to piecey layers and grungy texture, the 90s anti-glam aesthetic is being reimagined for 2025.

We asked BaByliss Pro Ambassador and hairstylist, Syd Hayes, to break down the original looks and got some tips on how to give them a fresh update without looking like you’ve stepped straight out of a Top Of The Pops episode.

What defines a classic Britpop hairstyle?

© UK Press via Getty Images The All Saints girl group's hair really defined that cool yet chic Brit pop look (Natalie Appleton ,Nicole Appleton and Shaznay Lewis)

It’s that laid-back cool, sleek but not stiff, styled but never fussy. You’d see girls with razor-sharp layers or a messy bobs, but it was always about that lived-in texture. It was more ‘girl outside the gig’ than ‘girl on the red carpet’. Think Nicole Appleton with a middle part and that effortless hair that just falls right.

What are some signature Britpop cuts or styles that defined the era?

Long layers with face-framing movement were everywhere. Bobs too - not the graphic shaped one, but the kind that looked better on day three. Think the Patsy Kensit vibe, with subtle shape and a bit of grown-out fringe. There was a real freedom to it - no heavy styling, no hairspray helmets. Just the right cut and a bit of movement.

© UK Press via Getty Images Patsy Kensit's bob was an iconic hairstyle in the late '80s

Who were some of the key Britpop hair icons of the 90s - and what made their looks so influential?

Justine Frischmann from Elastica was the indie blueprint - that shaggy bob, the kind of hair that moves when she plays. But the All Saints girls, Nicole and Natalie, they brought in that sleek softness that people still want now. Their hair had polish, but not pop star polish it's more ‘I woke up like this’ in a leather jacket and some ripped up jeans.

How did Britpop hair differ from other 90s trends like grunge or the Spice Girls era?

Britpop sat in the middle. Grunge was messy, almost dirty - it was supposed to look like you didn’t own a brush. Spice Girls were all about character hair - OTT and styled to death. Britpop had restraint. Even when it was sleek, it was cool. Minimal. You didn’t need accessories, just a solid cut and a bit of nonchalance.

© Redferns Justine Frischmann's effortless undone cut was the envy of all

How would you update a Britpop hairstyle for 2025 while keeping its essence?

I’d keep the structure - long layers, maybe a curtain bang but soften the finish. Use modern tools to get movement without making it too ‘done’. Something like the BaByliss Air Power Pro is great for that it gives you a clean, directional blow-dry, but you can still mess it up after.

Hello!'s supersonic Oasis guide The HELLO! Icons: Oasis collector's edition is your essential guide to the legendary Mancunian rockers, just in time for their hotly anticipated reunion tour. Packed with exclusive stories and stunning photos, it's the definitive look at the music, the mayhem and the magic. Discover the real Liam and Noel

Go backstage for tour secrets

Read drummer Tony McCarroll's untold band history in his only media interview. Get your guide by clicking on the button below – you'll look back in anger if you don't... GET YOUR GUIDE HERE

Are any modern celebrities or influencers nodding to this aesthetic in your opinion?

Florence Pugh, especially when she goes shorter, or Camille Rowe always feels like she stepped out of a late 90s music video. And even Hailey Bieber, when she wears it straight with a bit of shape, has that clean minimalism that feels Britpop-adjacent.

© AFP via Getty Images Florence Pugh's short cut's give off that Britpop edge

What key products or techniques help achieve that effortless, slightly undone Britpop texture?

Start with a good blow-dry, but not too glossy. Use a flat nozzle, keep it directional, then rake through with your fingers. I’ll often go in with the BaByliss Air Power Pro and it’s powerful, lightweight, and gets the job done fast without frying the hair. Follow that with a bit of dry shampoo at the roots or a matte texture spray to take the edge off.

Is the Britpop look more about the cut, the styling or both?

The cut does most of the heavy lifting. If the layers sit right, you don’t need to do much. But styling gives it the attitude — you dry it rough, tuck it behind the ear, skip the gloss spray. The best Britpop hair looks better after a night out than before it.

How can someone with curly or coily hair adapt the Britpop aesthetic to suit their texture?

It’s all about the vibe, not the texture. A shaggy layered cut on curly or coily hair can feel just as Britpop as anything sleek. Play with shape, add a fringe, let the curls do their thing. If I’m diffusing, I still want it to feel light and touchable, not over-styled. That freedom - that’s the essence.

© @aneeajuda A shaggy cut on afro textured hair would be perfect for the Oasis concert

Britpop fashion was quite androgynous - how did that influence the hair trends for women?

Hugely. Hair wasn’t there to ‘feminise’ you, it was there to frame the attitude. You had girls with short crops, boxy shapes, centre parts, no fuss. It wasn’t about being sexy - it was about being cool.

Are there low-maintenance options for someone who wants a nod to the trend without a major chop?

Add some face-framing layers, grow out a fringe, keep it straight but not poker-straight. Even how you dry it can make the difference, flip your hair upside down, blast it with the BaByliss Air Power Pro, then tuck it behind the ears. It should look like you didn’t even think about it, even if you did.