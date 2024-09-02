Venice Film Festival 2024: Best Beauty Looks

This year, celebrities at the 2024 Venice Film Festival have once again raised the bar, not only with their acting abilities but also with a stunning array of beauty looks that will provide us with endless inspo for Autumn/Winter.

We've been keeping a close eye on the red carpet, where A-listers were found pushing the boundaries with their hair and makeup. From timeless Hollywood glamour to more daring, avant-garde styles, this year proved to be a playground for makeup artists and hairstylists to showcase their creativity.

Jenna Ortega's duo-tone red lips made a bold statement, while Emily Ratajkowski's lit-from-within glow radiated in the Italian sun. Dramatic, smoky eye looks and pops of cool-toned colour, could be found in abundance, while hair looks varied from sleek, sculpted updo's to effortless, tousled waves, perfectly complementing the couture gowns that graced the red carpet.

The beauty looks at the 2024 Venice Film Festival weren’t just about following trends - they were about setting them. Taylor Russell, Jasmine Tookes, and Angelina Jolie led the charge, each embracing their own unique sense of style.

Scroll on for the best hair and makeup at this year's festival...



1/ 10 © JB Lacroix Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski embraced a monochromatic palette of bronzy shades to compliment her green vintage Gucci dress on the red carpet. As ever, she enhanced her natural freckles and added a sun-kissed blush.

2/ 10 © Andreas Rentz Jung Ho-yeon We aspire to Jung Ho-yeon's level of glamour which led to her dying her hair to match her crimson Louis Vuitton gown. She kept her makeup look relatively simple with a radiant complexion, defined lash line, and a light wash of pinky pigment on her lips.

3/ 10 © Dominique Charriau Taylor Russell Taylor Russell looked ethereal on the 'Maria' red carpet as she paired 'old hollywood' inspired makeup with a cream Loewe gown. Her slicked back bob added timeless elegance of the overall look.

4/ 10 © Mondadori Portfolio Jenna Ortega Actress, Jenna Ortega, stole the show with a daring lip and eye combination at the premiere of her latest movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She paired a duo-tone red lip with a purple-toned smoky eye, which was perfectly framed by her tousled up-do.

5/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Lili Reinhart Lili Reinhart loves a cool-toned makeup palette and she embraced icier tones for this look too. A wash of shimmery grey eyeshadow and fluttery lashes made her green eyes sparkle.

6/ 10 © Pascal Le Segretain Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie complimented her lit-from-within complexion with a classic red lip and a smoky eye. She departed from her usual brunette style in favor of buttery blonde waves.

7/ 10 © Daniele Venturelli Sydney Sweeney The Queen of understated glam, Sydney Sweeney, proved once again that less can be more when it comes to red carpet beauty. With her signature defined top and bottom lashes, she opted for a pink glossy lip and her signature old-Hollywood waves.

8/ 10 © Victor Boyko/amfAR Kelly Rowland Proving that bobs are still very much in, Kelly Rowland dyed hers a silvery shade to perfectly compliment her bridal-esque look. A shimmery silver shadow and pink lip exuded romance.

9/ 10 © JB Lacroix Camila Mendes Camila Mendes lit up with red carpet with a glowing base and twinkling eyeshadow. She finished her look with an intricate up-do that featured a sweeping side fringe.

10/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Jasmine Tookes Giving us the ultimate Autumn/Winter inspiration, Jasmine Tookes, opted for a matte lipstick in a deep berry shade paired with a bronzed smoky eye. Her deep side part compliments the structured neckline of her gown.



