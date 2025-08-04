Sydney Sweeney elevates the 90s headband to red-carpet status - paired with a show-stopping bustier gown

Sydney Sweeney set pulses racing at the Americana premiere in Los Angeles, proving once again she’s the style star to watch.

The Euphoria actress resurrected a signature 90s hair accessory - a thick buttery yellow headband - and paired it with a sculptural bustier corset gown in a similar yellow hue. The result? A modern Cinderella moment that felt elegant yet cool.

© FilmMagic Sydney Sweeney stunned in a butter yellow headband on the red carpet

The oversized headband is quickly becoming one of the season’s most relevant throwbacks and is a staple in the beauty world. It’s the kind of accessory that echoes 90s glam, think the Spice Girls or early Gossip Girl vibes, but with Sydney's look, it feels so elevated.

Rather than letting her blonde locks fly free, the band kept her hair sleek at the roots while allowing her long, bouncy curls to cascade freely. We love how Sydney has taken a casual hair accessory made for the gym and workouts and has made it couture.

© FilmMagic The American it-girl turned heads with her modern Cinderella moment

The actress has long been associated with creamy, neutral-toned blondes (her signature colour being a natural-looking, beachy blonde with subtle lowlights and cool beige undertones). But we can see here clearly that her go-to tone now leans slightly darker and cooler, with a shadowy root and more ashy ends.

For her glam, it was very much restricted and elegantly toned down. Her makeup was soft glam: think fluttery lashes, sheer rosy cheeks, subtle eyeliner and a neutral pinky toned matte lip - allowing the striking butter yellow look to take centre stage.

© FilmMagic If butter yellow headbands are the new summer trend, we are on board

If you want to replicate Sydney’s headband glam, you can actually purchase the exact one she wore on the red carpet. Her hairstylist for the evening, Glen "Coco" Oropeza, revealed that the chic band is from Bahay Kubo - a small business that specialises in hair accessories. The best part? It’s surprisingly affordable for just £17, you can recreate her exact look.

As for her matching outfit: The custom satin Danielle Frankel gown, paired with dainty silver accessories, was put together by her go-to stylist, Molly Dickinson. The cinched waist and tulle, princess-style finish made for a show-stopping moment.

The American It-girl has officially proved that the humble headband is no longer reserved for the gym or a casual stroll in the park - it deserves a spot on the red carpet. Take it to your most glamorous event and pair it with a show-stopping gown. After all, beauty rules are meant to be broken.