Sydney Sweeney’s Best Fashion Moments

Sydney Sweeney has quickly become our go-to for outfit inspo for every occasion. Whether she’s nailing the sheer dress trend on a red carpet or running between shows at fashion week she always manages to make her way onto every fashion obsessive’s radar.

Here we round up her best looks from Miu Miu two-pieces to crystal-clad Met Gala moments…

All Leather Look in New York 2024 © Gotham Not one to shy away from a shorts and tights combo, she looked effortlessly chic in her signature look as she stepped out for a spot of shopping in the Big Apple.



2023 New York Street Style © James Devaney We know the White Lotus star isn’t afraid of an all pink, Elle-Woods-inspired ensemble and this was one for the books as she stepped out in New York wearing a pastel pink Kate Spade coat and matching Versace mini dress.



Parisian chic at Paris SS24 Fashion Week © WWD Prep-school pretty was the way we’d describe Sydney’s style for the Miu Miu SS24 show and we love this look on her. She paired peek-a-boo boxers with a classic tweed two-piece and we wish we were cool enough to pull it off.



Miu Miu Dinner Party at Paris Fashion Week 2023 © Victor Boyko A year before the rest of us cottoned on to the benefits of a black headband Sweeney had already nailed it. She paired the Tik-Tok approved trend with a black sequin dress with a pop of white thanks to a statement 60’s collar for a nostalgic feel.



The 2023 Met Gala © Kevin Mazur/MG23 The theme was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" and Sweeney didn’t disappoint in a bejewelled Miu Miu blush gown. The figure-hugging dress was given a maximalist twist thanks to the addition of a large black bow that matched her hair accessory.



Bones And All Red Carpet in 2022 © Stefania D'Alessandro In a departure from some of her more daring looks the Madame Web star exuded elegance in a bow clad Giorgio Armani black dress at the 79th Venice Film Festival. The classic look was given a modern twist with the addition of a signature hair bow, while Tiffany & Co diamonds completed the look.

2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala © Robert Smith Not one to shy away from a show stopping red carpet look, the 26 year old wowed in pink stockings and sparkling silver platforms which complimented this blush pink rose clad creation by Giambattista Valli.



The Emmys in 2022 © Christopher Polk/NBC This Bridgerton-esque Oscar De La Renta gown featured a plunging neckline - one of the Euphoria star’s go-to’s to flatter her figure. The intricate embroidery and head turning bustle was contrasted with a pared back make-up look and a trending long bob.



90’s Glam at New York Fashion Week SS23 © Monica Schipper Tory Birch wanted her show to exude 90’s sophistication for SS23 and Sydney definitely got the memo. She paired a classic LDB with clueless-esque socks, while a choker necklace drew the look together.

