Kylie Jenner’s summer 2025 makeup routine is all about the 'Sorbet Glazed Blush’ trend

This summer, Queen of beauty, aka Kylie Jenner, has been frolicking around the world - from boat rides in Italy to the sun-drenched shores of Greece. As beauty obsessives, all we can think about is how perfect her glam has been during each trip.

Luckily for us, in a sunlit Instagram reel, the cosmetic founder revealed her latest makeup routine - a soft, summer-ready glam that feels fresh, effortless and perfect for lapping up the rays.

Base: Light and glowy

The cosmetics founder prepped her skin with a hydrating moisturiser before applying the cult-favourite Kylie Cosmetics 'Skin Tint Blurring Elixir,' blending it with her fingertips for a sheer, breathable base.

She brightened her under‑eye area and high points with the Maybelline 'Age Rewind Concealer' paired with her 'Power Plush Longwear Concealer,' opting for a natural finish. This base routine reflects the shift away from heavy winter foundations towards light, skin-like coverage for summer. To add warmth and dimension, she applied a dusting of bronzer - likely Almond, her go‑to shade for a sun-kissed finish.

Eyes & Brows: Subtle definition

On her eyes, Kylie swept soft brown mattes from her 'Kyshadow Palette' (Classic Matte range), lightly sculpting across her lids for definition. Her brows are also softly defined with the Kybrow pencil in 'Medium Brown,' followed by a clear or tinted Kosas brow gel to set the natural shape.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner's summer beauty is so effortless

A delicate baby‑wing liquid liner softened her eye shape, creating a lifted effect. She also added several coats of her own Kylash Volume Mascara, focused on outer lashes for a fluttery, almond‑eye effect.

Cheeks & Glow: A sorbet 'glazed' flush

For the main event, Kylie didn't hold back with her sorbet blush application. This pinky-berry finish is currently the envy of all. She blended her signature Hybrid Blush in the vibrant pink shade, 'Pink Please', onto her cheeks, nose bridge and brow bones for a dewy, lit‑from‑within radiance. It's so simple but always looks amazing on her, which just shows the importance of finding the colour that works for you and your skin tone.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner's vacation vibe has been dominating social media

Lips: Glossy nude pout

To round her looks off, Kylie used her Peach Mango Lip Butter for ultra‑hydrating sheen. Over it, she defined the lip shape with her Lip Liner in 'Coconut,' topped with either Supple Kiss Glaze in ‘Nude Kiss’ or matte Powder Lipstick in 'Nude Mood’ for added polish . She also used the same lip liner to add some faux freckles on her nose.

The finished look is so flawless: radiant skin with natural contour and glow, softly defined eyes and a glossy nude pout. It’s just the perfect soft‑glam for the long summer days ahead.