Jenna Ortega debuts 30-inch hair for the Wednesday press tour - and we're obsessed

Jenna Ortega just made a bold beauty statement - and this time, it’s all about the hair.

Stepping out in New York City for the Wednesday press tour, the actress revealed a dramatic new look featuring ultra-long, waist-skimming hair that instantly turned heads.

The extensions (reportedly around 30 inches in length,) marked a striking shift from Jenna’s usual shoulder-length, tousled style, giving her a vampy new vibe that’s perfectly timed for the return of gothic hit Netflix series.

Her signature raven-black colour remained, but the super sleek, centre-parted finish added high-impact polish. The look was created by celebrity hairstylist Cesar DeLeön Ramirêz, who’s known for pushing the boundaries with bold, editorial looks.

© GC Images Jenna Ortega's XL locks turned heads

He styled Jenna’s hair to fall straight down her back, peeking out from under a wide-brim black hat that brought drama and mystery in equal measure.

Adding to the intrigue was her makeup. She opted for a soft, sculpted look with contoured cheeks and a nude lip, subtly peeking out from beneath the brim. It was understated but powerful, allowing the hair to remain the focal point.

As for her power suit, the black structured number commanded all attention - it’s giving Wednesday Addams goes high fashion.

© GC Images Jenna Ortega's look is bold and memorable

While Jenna’s new hair might not be permanent, the impact certainly is. The exaggerated length taps into the ongoing return of early 2000s glamour - think Cher-inspired silhouettes, like Kim Kardashian’s floor-grazing Met Gala hair or even Naomi Campbell’s iconic extensions from the ‘90s.

It’s also part of a wider trend of actresses embracing dramatic hair transformations to mark major press tours, character reinventions or simply to flex their style range. In Jenna’s case, the extra length and sleek texture amplify her signature dark aesthetic while adding a playful level of drama to the press tour.

Fans online were quick to comment on the transformation, with many calling the look “gorgeous,” “next-level” and “Morticia-coded.” One even joked, “That hair could walk the carpet without her.”

With the Wednesday press tour now in full swing, we wouldn’t be surprised if this is just the beginning of Jenna’s evolving hair era. One thing’s for sure - she’s setting the bar (and the length) sky-high.