'Cinder Toffee Brown' hair is the must-try colour trend for autumn 2025

If you’re ready for a seasonal switch-up, step away from icy blondes and ashy tones - this autumn 2025, it’s all about toffee brown. Warm, glossy, and effortlessly chic, this brunette shade is already making waves on social media and in salons, and it’s set to be the defining hair colour of the upcoming season.

It’s not just a fleeting beauty moement, either. According to Pinterest data, searches for 'brunette balayage' have surged by a staggering 10,000% in recent weeks. The shift towards warmer, more natural hues feels perfectly timed for the cooler months when rich, dimensional colour adds instant depth to your look.

What exactly is Cinder Toffee Brown hair?

Cinder Toffee Brown sits in that sweet spot between golden caramel and deep brunette. Laura Elliott, head stylist and educator at haircare brand Neäl & Wølf, explains: “Offering warmth and shine, toffee brown is set to trend next year for its expensive and chic appeal. It combines an intense golden caramel tone with a deeper mid-brunette base.

© Pintrest This chic shade is the perfect transitional hue

The blend of chocolate, caramel, and gold hues creates a reflective, youthful shine that’s perfect for those seeking a sun-kissed glow without the upkeep of bright blonde hair.”

This combination of tones makes toffee brown universally flattering, but it’s particularly stunning on those with warmer skin undertones. “Yellow and green undertones are brought to life by the rich caramel highlights, while the deeper brunette base provides contrast and balance,” Laura adds.

Why Cinder Toffee Brown hair is trending now?

Part of this delicious hues appeal lies in its low-maintenance, high-impact nature. Using techniques like balayage or foilyage, stylists can create a seamless, lived-in effect that grows out beautifully - ideal for those who want a seasonal refresh without committing to frequent root touch-ups.

© @jlo For her birthday recently, Jennifer Lopez leaned into the cinder toffee brown trend ahead of autumn

The look has also gained momentum thanks to celebrity fans. Jennifer Lopez has been spotted wearing a glossy take on the shade for her 56th birthday, while Hailey Bieber has dabbled with similar caramel-toned brunettes in the past. On social media, influencers are pairing the colour with bouncy blow-dries and undone waves for an effortless finish.

How to get Cinder Toffee Brown hair at the salon

The expert suggests that if you’re ready to try toffee brown, bring a reference photo to your colourist and ask for:

© Pintresr A soft caramel highlight boosts the brunette shade in the best way

A mid-brunette base for depth Golden caramel highlights for brightness Chocolate lowlights for richness and dimension

For styling, a smooth blow-dry will showcase the shade’s shine, while soft curls can help catch the light and highlight the multi-tonal effect. Maintenance is straightforward: use a colour-safe shampoo, add a gloss treatment every few weeks and also keep up with trims to maintain the healthy look.

Toffee brown isn’t just a passing autumn trend - it’s a wearable, season-proof shade that flatters a wide range of skin tones and requires minimal touch ups. Whether you go for subtle caramel ribbons or a full, rich brunette transformation, this delicious shade will have you looking chic and on-trend well into winter.