Margot Robbie ditches signature Barbie Blonde hair in rare public appearance
As we look towards autumn, A-listers are already switching up their hair colour...

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
2 minutes ago
Margot Robbie has quietly swapped out her signature Barbie blonde for a richer, more natural hue  and it might be her most low-key hair transformation yet.

Spotted leaving Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in Los Angeles, the Wolf of Wall Street star made a rare public appearance, debuting a noticeably darker shade of blonde. 

Accompanied by her Suicide Squad co-star Jay Hernandez and another friend, Robbie looked effortlessly chic in a halter top and wide-leg trousers - but it was her hair that really caught our attention.

Margot robbie at Bar Marmont © GC Images
Margot Robbie peaks behind Jay Hernandez with a darker blonde hue

Gone is the icy platinum she made iconic on the press tour for Barbie. In its place: a soft, honey-toned dark blonde with subtle lowlights and a warmer root melt that brings serious 'expensive brunette' energy without actually going brunette.

This shift isn’t just about hair colour. It signals a post-Barbie era for the Aussie star. After months of Barbiecore dominating red carpets, this dialled-down shade feels quietly luxurious - a move that mirrors a wider beauty trend where high-maintenance blonde gives way to more easy breezy autumn-ready tones.

Even caught off-guard her long layered locks are slaying © GC Images
Even caught off-guard her long layered locks are slaying

Celebrity colourists often refer to this kind of look as a 'mid-season blonde' or 'lazy girl blonde' which is a transitional shade that’s easier to maintain while still offering brightness around the face.

margot robbie glastonbury© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Margot's new hair colour is the perfect autumn transitional hue

According to A-List hairstylist and Jerome Russell Bblonde Ambassador, Jason Collier, it's all about "soft, seamless colour that grows out beautifully, blending natural roots into lightened lengths with minimal effort." 

He tells H! Fashion: "What makes it lazy? A smudged root that gently melts into blonde hair, creating a sun-kissed, lived-in finish that looks effortless and intentional. It’s the perfect middle ground between a full head of highlights and a grown-out balayage."

With her usual beachy waves styled in an easy, tucked-back look and minimal makeup, this rare outing from the actress and producer proved you don’t need a high-glam moment to make a statement. Margot's new hair speaks volumes: she’s stepping away from plastic-fantastic polish and embracing relaxed glamour.

Harper Beckham throwing up a peace sign in a selfie with Romeo on a boat© Instagram
Harper Beckham has also recently embraced a deeper shade of blonde

Harper Beckham, the 14-year old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham, also recently ditched her bright blonde for subtle shadow roots. As she entered a new year as a teenager, she made the subtle shift which brought a grown-up vibe to her look. 

Will more A-listers follow their lead and swap icy blonde for richer, softer hues this autumn? If Margot’s anything to go by, the Barbie blonde era may officially be over.

