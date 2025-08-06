The Lionesses-approved power ponytail is the breakout hair trend of summer 2025

Move over bouncy blow-dries and elaborate updos - this summer, it’s all about the humble ponytail. Simple, sleek and steeped in quiet confidence, the no-fuss style is making a roaring comeback and it has a certain lioness to thank.
With the England women’s football team redefining strength and sisterhood after winning the Euros, the ponytail has become more than just a workout go-to, it’s a symbol of power and polish.
From pitch to the red carpet, the style is being embraced by everyone from A-listers to influencers. H! Fashion got the inside scoop from Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser of the Year and TONI&GUY's Global Creative Director, on the rise of the hair style.
He says: "The humble ponytail is the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic and has also become synonymous with summer’s power do - it is both practical and stylish. Channel the red-carpet confidence of Scarlett Johansson at Jurassic World Rebirth, Rachel Brosnahan at Superman and Vanessa Kirby at The Fantastic Four First Steps’ red carpet, or how about the united confidence of England’s Lionesses in their sporty ponytails?"
Cos continues: "Scarlett gave the pony a retro glam edge with a wraparound and softly curled ends, Rachel took it extra-long, glass-like and polished, Vanessa wore hers in a centre parting, while the Lionesses teamed their sporty ponytails with ‘pre-wrap’ headbands (commonly found in a physio's kit) that can grip the hair without the use of bobby pins - turning convenience into a chic new look."
As for this hairstyle's appeal this summer? The ponytail is a saviour in hot weather. Cos explains: "It effortlessly takes hair off the face, neck and back helping you to stay cooler in the heat. It suits different face shapes and hair textures and is quick and easy to style." Adding: "It’s playful and powerful and can make you feel put-together. The ponytail is a timeless no-fuss style, and goes with any summer outfit, dressed up or down."
How to replicate the power ponytail according to Cos:
- Keep your ponytail in place with a maximum hold hairspray like LABEL.M Fashion Edition Ultimate Hairspray. At the Paul Costelloe AW25 show, we created sleek, disciplined ponytails. For glass-like hair, add a few drops of hair serum or oil to the palms, working through damp hair with fingertips to add sheen, control flyaways and add movement.
- Try the instantly absorbing, lightweight, LABEL.M Rejuvenating Radiance Oil with Moroccan Argan Oil and Hyaluronic Acid for long-term hydration.
- Whilst blow-drying, use a natural bristle brush to encourage the hair’s natural shine and keep the tension tight, before putting it up into a ponytail. Don’t pull it too tight, you want itto look modern with softness. Too tight and it can cause breakage and hair thinning.
- The short fine baby hairs that you sometimes find along the hairline can also be tamed by applying a smoothing serum or balm that will smooth these into place onto a fine-tooth comb or toothbrush.