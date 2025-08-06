The Lionesses-approved power ponytail is the breakout hair trend of summer 2025

Move over bouncy blow-dries and elaborate updos - this summer, it’s all about the humble ponytail. Simple, sleek and steeped in quiet confidence, the no-fuss style is making a roaring comeback and it has a certain lioness to thank.

With the England women’s football team redefining strength and sisterhood after winning the Euros, the ponytail has become more than just a workout go-to, it’s a symbol of power and polish.

From pitch to the red carpet, the style is being embraced by everyone from A-listers to influencers. H! Fashion got the inside scoop from Cos Sakkas, three-times British Hairdresser of the Year and TONI&GUY's Global Creative Director, on the rise of the hair style.

© Getty The Lionesses power ponytail has become iconic

He says: "The humble ponytail is the ‘clean girl’ aesthetic and has also become synonymous with summer’s power do - it is both practical and stylish. Channel the red-carpet confidence of Scarlett Johansson at Jurassic World Rebirth, Rachel Brosnahan at Superman and Vanessa Kirby at The Fantastic Four First Steps’ red carpet, or how about the united confidence of England’s Lionesses in their sporty ponytails?"

Cos continues: "Scarlett gave the pony a retro glam edge with a wraparound and softly curled ends, Rachel took it extra-long, glass-like and polished, Vanessa wore hers in a centre parting, while the Lionesses teamed their sporty ponytails with ‘pre-wrap’ headbands (commonly found in a physio's kit) that can grip the hair without the use of bobby pins - turning convenience into a chic new look."

© Getty Vanessa Kirby's sleek look pony with a centre parting is so chic

As for this hairstyle's appeal this summer? The ponytail is a saviour in hot weather. Cos explains: "It effortlessly takes hair off the face, neck and back helping you to stay cooler in the heat. It suits different face shapes and hair textures and is quick and easy to style." Adding: "It’s playful and powerful and can make you feel put-together. The ponytail is a timeless no-fuss style, and goes with any summer outfit, dressed up or down."

How to replicate the power ponytail according to Cos:

© Getty Rachel Brosnahan's pin-straight ponytail also turns heads on the red carpet