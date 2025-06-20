Selena Gomez quietly debuted the nail look of the season - and we're obsessed

Selena Gomez has done it again - serving effortless elegance with just the right touch of seasonal beauty inspiration.

In a recent Instagram post by her go-to nail artist Tom Bachik, the singer and Rare Beauty founder debuted what we’re calling the nail look of the summer: a dreamy pastel lilac manicure that’s equal parts chic and playful.

The shade, described as 'Dreamy Lilac' by the expert manicurist, is a creamy soft lavender hue that instantly evokes sunshine, iced drinks and sundress season. Pastels have always been a summer staple, but this particular lilac sits perfectly between whimsical and sophisticated - making it the ideal choice for everything from weddings to rooftop dinners.

© @tombachik The Rare Beauty founder showed off her baby lilac nails

The shape? A short-to-medium oval, which gave Selena’s nails a clean look that is on-trend yet practical. It’s not overly long or pointed, which makes it a wearable everyday nail shape, especially when paired with such a soft hue.

© @tombachik The singer playfully poses alongside her summer mani

Selena’s overall look let the nails shine. Wearing a black, velvet halter-neck dress with minimal accessories (bar her glistening engagement ring), the nails became the quiet focal point.

Her glam was equally understated: softly smoked-out eyes, a flawless base, brushed-up brows and a nude glossy lip, creating a timeless beauty moment with modern touches. Her centre-parted sleek lob added a final layer of sophistication to the whole look.

How to recreate Selena Gomez's lilac manicure

Want to recreate Selena’s dreamy summer nail look at home? Tom recommends starting with a clean base using tools from the Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set.

© @tombachik Selena gives us a closer look at her dreamy pastel hue

Next, apply a lilac-toned polish like Aprés Nail Official Gel Polish in ‘Aster Family’, the exact shade used on Selena. Finally, finish with a glossy top coat for that glass-like finish, and you’re good to go.

This subtle but standout manicure is a reminder that sometimes, the softest hues can make the biggest impact. And in true Selena style, it’s proof that elegance and trend-setting can absolutely go hand in hand.