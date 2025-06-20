Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Selena Gomez quietly debuted the nail look of the season - and we're obsessed
Subscribe
Selena Gomez quietly debuted the nail look of the season - and we're obsessed
selena gomez at the oscars © WireImage

Selena Gomez quietly debuted the nail look of the season - and we're obsessed

The Rare Beauty founder embraced summer vibes with a soft pastel manicure

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Selena Gomez has done it again - serving effortless elegance with just the right touch of seasonal beauty inspiration.

In a recent Instagram post by her go-to nail artist Tom Bachik, the singer and Rare Beauty founder debuted what we’re calling the nail look of the summer: a dreamy pastel lilac manicure that’s equal parts chic and playful.

The shade, described as 'Dreamy Lilac' by the expert manicurist, is a creamy soft lavender hue that instantly evokes sunshine, iced drinks and sundress season. Pastels have always been a summer staple, but this particular lilac sits perfectly between whimsical and sophisticated - making it the ideal choice for everything from weddings to rooftop dinners.

Selena Gomez in a black dress and lilac nails © @tombachik
The Rare Beauty founder showed off her baby lilac nails

The shape? A short-to-medium oval, which gave Selena’s nails a clean look that is on-trend yet practical. It’s not overly long or pointed, which makes it a wearable everyday nail shape, especially when paired with such a soft hue. 

selena gomez holds up a white card © @tombachik
The singer playfully poses alongside her summer mani

Selena’s overall look let the nails shine. Wearing a black, velvet halter-neck dress with minimal accessories (bar her glistening engagement ring), the nails became the quiet focal point.

 Her glam was equally understated: softly smoked-out eyes, a flawless base, brushed-up brows and a nude glossy lip, creating a timeless beauty moment with modern touches. Her centre-parted sleek lob added a final layer of sophistication to the whole look.

How to recreate Selena Gomez's lilac manicure

Want to recreate Selena’s dreamy summer nail look at home? Tom recommends starting with a clean base using tools from the Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set. 

selena gomez lilac nails close up image © @tombachik
Selena gives us a closer look at her dreamy pastel hue

Next, apply a lilac-toned polish like Aprés Nail Official Gel Polish in ‘Aster Family’, the exact shade used on Selena. Finally, finish with a glossy top coat for that glass-like finish, and you’re good to go.

This subtle but standout manicure is a reminder that sometimes, the softest hues can make the biggest impact. And in true Selena style, it’s proof that elegance and trend-setting can absolutely go hand in hand.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Beauty
See more
Read More