Kylie Jenner brings back the 90s with the 'deep french mani' everyone's about to copy

Kylie Jenner just gave her nails a nostalgic upgrade - and if you’re a fan of 90s beauty trends, this will definitely be their perfect inspiration for your next salon visit.

In an Instagram post by her go-to, celebrity nail artist @nailsbyzola, Kylie revealed her deep French manicure that screams vintage glam.

© @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner's chunky manicure is so chic for the summer

They were ultra-defined with a thick curved white smile line, set against a baby pink base and sheer top coat. It is basically the ultimate 90s manicure and proves that the French tip will never go out of style.

The nail artist also showed the inspiration behind her design, a manicure on the cover of a retro beauty magazine. This only proves that she crafted this look with the 90s aesthetic at the forefront.

While minimal nails and quiet luxury nudes have dominated for months, this is a playful pivot back to bold, defined styles - and trust Kylie to lead the charge. Paired with tousled black waves, bronzed skin and a sleek leather off-the-shoulder top, the whole vibe feels like a nod to early aughts icons, but still modern enough for 2025.

© @kyliejenner Kylie's matched the sleek vibe of her manicure with a chic black two-piece

This mani design is really taking over 2025. House of Amor, the viral Bristol-based beauty brand, tells H! Fashion: "French tip nails are making a major comeback this year, poised to be 2025’s most popular nail trend. In fact, the hashtag #FrenchNailTrend on TikTok has already amassed over 103.1 million posts, showcasing just how widespread this trend has become." They add: "Everyone seems to be embracing the timeless look, including A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé and Hailey Bieber, who have recently been spotted rocking chic French tip manicures."

The best part? It’s actually wearable for everyday life. The exaggerated French tip makes nails look longer and more sculpted, and the neutral tones mean it still pairs with everything from your work wardrobe to your weekend fits. Take it from Princess Diana, a deep frosted french tip was her signature manicure in the 90s.

© @nailsbyzola Kylie's nail artist, Zola, shared the 90s magazine inspo for her mani moment

We’re already seeing variations pop up on TikTok with twists like micro-French versions or coloured tips. Celebrity nail artist Lucy Tucker previously told H! Fashion about this trend, stating: "Clients are asking for super-fine tips in vibrant colours, a chic, minimal way to wear bold shades without going full block colour." However, Kylie's deep 90s style might be the ultimate reference if you’re ready to commit to the full throwback fantasy.

So if you’re due for a nail refresh, take it from Kylie: the 90s French is officially back - and it’s never looked better.