Forget the bob - Lily Collins’ chic manicure is the unexpected star of Emily in Paris

For those of us who love comfort TV - you know, the kind you can truly switch off your brain to - get excited, because Emily in Paris is back for season 5. The hit Netflix drama series follows Emily (played by Lily Collins) as she navigates everything from romance to her rocky marketing career. As beauty lovers, we were thrilled to see that Emily has made a dramatic hair transformation this season, cutting her signature long chestnut locks into a chic micro bob. But after watching the show, there’s a quieter beauty detail stealing the spotlight - her manicure.

© CAROLINE DUBOIS/NETFLIX Lily Collins as Emily in Emily In Paris with her brown manicure

Throughout the episode, Emily consistently sports a chic brown manicure. It's a deep, glossy chocolate brown shade that is so perfect for the winter season as we turn to richer hues. As for the shape, she opted for a perfect square shape and super short length.

There is something so simple about this manicure but it stands out so much on screen, looking polished and luxurious. Throughout the show, Emily wears this shade with many different coloured outfits - from red to monochrome - showing how versatile this stunning hue is.

Celebrity nail artist, Imarni aka @imarninails, is the mastermind behind Emily's cool new mani vibe. In an Instagram post she titled described this look as Emily's "Super Chic Short Squared Chocolate Nails." It's also been revealed that the exact shade is The Gel Bottle's 'Mocha' shade. Imarni said: "It’s Emily’s new chic look, leaning into a sharper Parisian sophistication.”

© @imarninails A close up shot of Lily's chic brown manicure on the show

We should also note on the shift towards super short nails as we head to 2026. Expert nail artist Julia Diogo exclusively spoke to H! Fashion about the 2026 nail trends to watch, and super short, square nails are on the up. Julia explains: "The squoval nail continues to rise in popularity among my clients, creating the perfect balance between modern, tidy and practical for everyday wear - it instantly makes you feel put together and is my go-to, no matter the occasion."

Next year, it looks like length is out, and super short and natural is officially in.