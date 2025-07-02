Lauren Sánchez got pierced in a very unusual place for her wedding to Jeff Bezos

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that the wedding of the summer - between Láuren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos - happened last weekend, and the world is still talking about it.

From the A-list guest list (hello Oprah and the Kardashians) to the grandeur of the Venice ceremony itself, it was a spectacle to behold. But one smaller beauty detail is all we can think about.

For her special day, Lauren got a piercing in a very unique place to declare her love to her new husband and mark the next chapter in her life (and changing her last name).

© AFP via Getty Images Jeff Bezos and wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos leave the Aman Hotel on the third day of their wedding festivities

The former pilot’s long-time nail artist and pal, Imran Shelton, posted a close-up image of Lauren’s bridal manicure. The bride opted for a classic yet chic French tip design, favoured by many famous brides-to-be, from Zendaya to Selena Gomez.

However, Lauren gave the timeless look a cool twist, debuting a pierced, diamond-encrusted ‘B’ initial on her ring finger. It hung delicately from her nail and glistened in the Venice sunshine - a dainty yet dramatic homage to her new surname.

We've now noticed that she didn't actually sport this bold piercing around Venice until the actual wedding day, which was such a nice touch.

While piercing nails might sound extreme, it’s actually part of a growing trend. Originating in the early 2000s Y2K era when bold, playful nail art reigned, pierced nails have made a comeback on runways and red carpets alike.

© @lelabo21nails The pierced nail revival only signals a return to Y2K beauty trends

Celebs like FKA Twigs and Rosalía have both sported pierced manicures in recent years, making the look a high-fashion statement for those bold enough to try it.

Despite reports that Imran was shunned from the wedding, the manicurist was clearly front and centre on the big day, joining Lauren’s tightly knit 'glam squad' to help bring her bridal vision to life.

© AFP via Getty Images Lauren Sánchez Bezos shows off her white french-tip nails ahead of the ceremony

A traditional French tip may never go out of style, but thanks to Mrs Sánchez Bezos, it’s safe to say nail piercings just had their most glamorous moment yet.