Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Venice Film Festival 2025: The Best Beauty Looks
Subscribe
Venice Film Festival 2025: The Best Beauty Looks

Venice Film Festival 2025: The best beauty looks

From Cate Blanchett's fluttery lashes to Heidi Klum's Hollywood waves, here are the best beauty moments from this year's festival

Image© Getty Images
Clare Pennington
Clare PenningtonHello Fashion Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Oh how we adore the Venice Film Festival. After Awards season way back in February, we have the glorious Cannes Film Festival in May, but then we experience a drought of glamour in the intermittent months before the famous Italian festival sails into view at the end of August to quench our thirst.

While the acting accolades and directing gongs are being celebrated, there are also some incredible fashion moments to behold plus a stunning array of beauty looks that will give us lots of inspiration for the season ahead. We've been trawling through the incredible images to make a top tier gallery for you of all the best beauty looks. 

This year, we've already been treated to classic Hollywood bombshell waves courtesy of Heidi Klum, the perfect lashes thanks to Cate Blanchett and even a bright blue mohawk.

Read on for the best beauty looks from the Venice Film Festival 2025 so far...

1/5

Barbara Palvin wears a black corset dress with lace midriff and sheer skirt. Her hair is tousled in a loose plait worn to one side. © Getty Images

Barbara Palvin

On first glance, it looks like ex Victoria's Secret model Barbara has elegantly waved hair, but it's actually a very loose, very mermaid-inspired plait, peppered with tiny pearls throughout. We will be copying this immediately. 

2/5

Cate Blanchett wears a plunging black dress with 3D detail on the neckline. Her hair is worn in a wavy bob. © Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Australian acting legend Cate Blanchett never fails to look anything other than pitch perfect on the red carpet. The gentle waves in the hair? Sublime. The fluttery lashes? Gorgeous. The soft matte pout? Perfection. 

3/5

Heidi Klum wears a nude corset gown with trailing silk skirt, teamed with a clutch bag and sparkling necklace. Her blonde hair is worn long and loose, with a full fringe © FilmMagic

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi Klum opted for a tousled wave, a slightly softer touch than the classic Hollywood bombshell blow-out and the perfect compliment to her Grecian inspired corset-dress. Top marks for the fringe Heidi. 

4/5

Beatrice Valli wears a sequin strapless top with matching scarf, teamed with a white skirt. Her hair is worn straight and sleek, and she is wearing long dangling earrings© FilmMagic

Beatrice Valli

We've seen many an iteration of the 'slick back' this year, and are fondly dubbing this look - the 'slick back's' red carpet worthy cousin - the 'slick down.' The perfect compliment to the lashings of blush sported by Beatrice here. 

5/5

Rose Villain wears a corset, gold sequin dress with detachable sleeves. Her hair is black with blue ends and worn tied up in a faux mohawk. © FilmMagic

Rose Villain

Oh how we love it when someone does something unexpected on the red carpet. Italian singer Rose Villain wore her signature blue locks in an intricate updo, teamed with a super subtle eyeliner flick and perfectly groomed brows. 

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Beauty
See more
Read More