Venice Film Festival 2025: The best beauty looks

Oh how we adore the Venice Film Festival. After Awards season way back in February, we have the glorious Cannes Film Festival in May, but then we experience a drought of glamour in the intermittent months before the famous Italian festival sails into view at the end of August to quench our thirst.

While the acting accolades and directing gongs are being celebrated, there are also some incredible fashion moments to behold plus a stunning array of beauty looks that will give us lots of inspiration for the season ahead. We've been trawling through the incredible images to make a top tier gallery for you of all the best beauty looks.

This year, we've already been treated to classic Hollywood bombshell waves courtesy of Heidi Klum, the perfect lashes thanks to Cate Blanchett and even a bright blue mohawk.

Read on for the best beauty looks from the Venice Film Festival 2025 so far...

1/ 5 © Getty Images Barbara Palvin On first glance, it looks like ex Victoria's Secret model Barbara has elegantly waved hair, but it's actually a very loose, very mermaid-inspired plait, peppered with tiny pearls throughout. We will be copying this immediately.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Cate Blanchett Australian acting legend Cate Blanchett never fails to look anything other than pitch perfect on the red carpet. The gentle waves in the hair? Sublime. The fluttery lashes? Gorgeous. The soft matte pout? Perfection.

3/ 5 © FilmMagic Heidi Klum Supermodel Heidi Klum opted for a tousled wave, a slightly softer touch than the classic Hollywood bombshell blow-out and the perfect compliment to her Grecian inspired corset-dress. Top marks for the fringe Heidi.

4/ 5 © FilmMagic Beatrice Valli We've seen many an iteration of the 'slick back' this year, and are fondly dubbing this look - the 'slick back's' red carpet worthy cousin - the 'slick down.' The perfect compliment to the lashings of blush sported by Beatrice here.