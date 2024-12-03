Zendaya is a bridal vision in backless Louis Vuitton gown

Zendaya’s grasp on the fashion world cannot be understated. The actress forever flits between razor-sharp tailoring and sweeping Valentino gowns, providing avid fashion followers with an ever-evolving wheel of stunning looks to behold.

With a helping hand from her trusty and long-serving stylist Law Roach, the 28-year-old has curated perhaps the most decadent wardrobe in Hollywood, a status she upheld on Monday night while attending the 34th Annual Gotham Awards held in New York.

The Mugler muse hit the red carpet in a beautiful white gown custom-made by Louis Vuitton, complete with a sleek, figure-caressing fit, a halterneck silhouette, a backless design divided by an elegant strip of fabric and a floor-length cut.

© Taylor Hill Zendaya attended the 2024 Gotham Awards in NYC

She wore her hair swept up into a bouncy ponytail, allowing her radiant beauty blend to take centre stage. A bronzed eyeshadow palette was married with a feline eyeliner flick, a touch of rose-hued blush, a glossy natural lip and thick brows.

The actress posed for the cameras with her award, won for her role in Challengers, showcasing a glimpse of her diamond stud earrings and statement ring. She sweetly dedicated her award to her mother, Claire Stoermer, as she graced the stage to accept the well-deserved accolade.

© Getty The actress wore custom Louis Vuitton © Getty Her hair was styled in a flicky ponytail

Zendaya’s relationship with Louis Vuitton seems like a natural pairing between two powerhouses in the fashion world. Announced as a brand ambassador in 2023, the former Disney star embodies the maison’s timeless allure, having appeared in several campaigns for the brand in addition to championing the house’s designs for various red carpet galas.

Her appearance at the awards follows a surprise outing last month, where she stepped out to support her boyfriend Tom Holland at the BERO launch event, which celebrated the Spiderman actor’s new no-alcohol brand.

For the event, Zendaya slipped into a burgundy leather dress - yet another custom creation courtesy of Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The piece featured a figure-sculpting design, a V-neckline, a cinched waist enhanced by gold hardware detailing and fine spaghetti straps.