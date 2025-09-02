Emma Stone debuts 'spiced sienna' hair transformation after shaving her head for bold new role

Emma Stone has always been one to experiment with bold hair transformations, but her latest look might just be the coolest yet. The Easy A actress, who just premiered her upcoming film, Bugonia, in Venice this week, surprised fans by arriving with a copper auburn shade - which her go-to hairstylist Tracey Cunningham coined, ‘Spiced Sienna.’ On Instagram, the hairstylist revealed that her new pixie cut was more than just a snap decision for a switch-up, it was actually the result of shaving her head for the highly anticipated film.

Tracy wrote in the caption: “Everyone thought Emma Stone just went for a chic pixie… but the truth is, she shaved her head completely for her role.” Calling the dramatic change a “fearless transformation.” Yes, you read that right - the actress took on the buzz cut for her big screen moment.

© WireImage Emma Stone at the Venice Film Festival wearing a beaded custom Louis Vuitton gown alongside her auburn pixie cut

To enhance the new crop, Tracey created a stunning new copper shade using Schwarzkopf Vibrance Alkaline Color Gloss. “I created her latest color - a luminous copper auburn I’ve named ‘Spiced Sienna,’” she explained, describing it as a hue that radiates “warmth, depth, and glow.” This is the perfect example of choosing a colour that perfectly complements someone. The fiery red suits her perfectly and brings out her piercing blue eyes.

Auburn tones are sure to remain popular as we head to colder days. Like clockwork, we naturally start to embrace darker hues from hair colours to nail shades. Siobhan Haug, Co-Founder of Haug London Haus and former British Colour Technician of the Year, told H! Fashion all about the must-have tone. She said: “Auburn is a mature, nuanced variation of copper. These shades incorporate other tones that soften its strength, like brunette bases that can create depth and richness, whilst the auburn shimmers as a softly light-reflecting top coat.”

© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im The actress also took a break from the slicked back look in Venice, letting her choppy layers roam free

If you’re looking to take the plunge to the dark side, Siobhan has some tips: “For a quick hit of auburn, using a true semi-permanent conditioning colour will give you an auburn glow,” she explains. “The gentle nature of this product means the auburn shade will just catch to the lightest or most faded areas of your hair and will wash out in 8-10 shampoos. We love Schwarzkopf Professional’s Chroma ID in 7-77.”

Whilst Emma has always been the queen of stitching up her hairdos - from her auburn in Easy A, to the golden blonde bob in La La Land. However, this Spiced Sienna pixie cut feels very different. It’s stripped back and raw and the perfect autumn 2025 hue. In a world where celebs often rely on hair extensions for quick hair changes, shaving it all off is so bold.

Something tells us that Spiced Sienna is about to become autumn 2025’s most requested hair colour.