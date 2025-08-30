Amal Clooney debuts caramel-silk hair transformation inspired by the Princess of Wales

Amal Clooney has the talent for making every photocall feel like her own personal runway, and her latest Venice Film Festival red carpet appearance is no different. The human rights lawyer stepped out for the premiere of Jay Kelly with her husband, George Clooney, in the most-talked about outfit of the festival so far ( you know, that stunning voluminous strapless fuchsia gown,) but it was her hair that had beauty editors raving.

It was clear to see that she has waved goodbye to her classic brunette mane. She swapped out her signature locks for a 'caramel-silk' or 'pecan pie brunette' hue crafted by her go-to hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos. If you take a closer look, the key to this shade is the caramel and honey highlights poking out of the chocolate base. Amal still styled her new hairdo in her signature way: think classic soft, bouncy curls that tumbled past her shoulders.

© WireImage George Clooney and Amal Clooney (with her honey-toned locked and fuchsia dress) at the Venice International Film Festival

Eagle-eyed royal watchers have also noticed the timing of this new shade. Just last week, the Princess of Wales debuted a very similar looking shade: a slightly lighter honey-toned brunette, which obviously made a huge impact online and with beauty enthusiasts. Now that two of the most famous brunettes have taken the plunge with some lighter locks, it feels like the ultimate co-sign that caramel-silk brunette is officially the shade to rock this autumn 2025. Whilst Princess Kate's is slightly less punchy in tone, they both deliver on that richness we'll be manifesting at our next hair salon appointment.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney's brighter take on "caramel-silk" locks at the Venice International Film Festival © Getty Images The Princess of Wales departed by car at Crathie Kirk with a deeper caramel-silk hair refresh

It's also very similar to the 'cinder toffee brown' shade that has been quietly taking over salon's recently. According to the experts, cinder toffee brown sits in that "sweet spot between golden caramel and deep brunette." Laura Elliott, head stylist and educator at haircare brand Neäl & Wølf, tells H! Fashion: “Offering warmth and shine, toffee brown is set to trend next year for its expensive and chic appeal. It combines an intense golden caramel tone with a deeper mid-brunette base."

As for the rest of her glam, the human rights lawyer opted for something glowy and fresh. She had a flush of pink on her cheeks, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury, a nude lip and skin that looked flawless. The effect? a dazzling soft-glam moment that only enhanced her autumn-ready locks.

So, consider this your autumn hair cue. If Amal and the Princess of Wales are both opting for warmth - pecan, honey and caramel tones are about to be the hair colour of the moment this autumn 2025. And if this is what caramel-silk looks like - we're more than ready to take the plunge.