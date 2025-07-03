Jennifer Aniston’s chic new haircut rivals her iconic Rachel Green bob

Jennifer Aniston has been the ultimate hair muse since playing Rachel Green on the award-winning '90s comedy show, Friends. Her iconic bob, (coined 'The Rachel') was a chic layered look that defined beauty trends in that era.

Three decades on from its debut, the American star is still setting the standard when it comes to covetable cuts. In recent years, she’s offered plenty of inspiration for those after wispy layers, a soft lob, or extra-long tresses that enhance natural waves. Now, she’s back with a fresh new look that ticks every box: introducing the ‘Everything Cut’.

Jennifer's long-time hairstylist - and the genius behind her Friends bob - Chris McMillan, gave fans a closer look at the cut through an Instagram carousel, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from her latest Smartwater campaign.

In the shots, The Morning Show actress wears her hair mid-length, with seamless layers throughout and subtle face-framing pieces, the shortest of which sit just below the chin. Styled straight with a voluminous lift at the roots, the result is chic yet effortless.

© @jenniferaniston Jennifer Anniston on set with her chic new cut

The expert hairstylist captioned the post: “Love Jen’s not-long-not-short long layers. The EVERYTHING CUT!!!! Does EVERYTHING.”

And he wasn’t exaggerating. According to Chris, the cut is as practical as it is flattering - framing the face beautifully, suiting both up-dos and down-dos, and working whether blow-dried or left to air dry naturally. It’s also wonderfully adaptable. “The perfect cut for all hair types, if you ask me,” he added. “Sexy and cute.”

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Who could forget the iconic Rachel Green bob?

The appeal of layers will never truly go out of style. From Suki Waterhouse's '70s Shag' to Sabrina Carpenter's 'Curtain Bangs', celebrities and cool-girls alike continue to embrace full, choppy hairstyles. As summer rolls around, don't be scared to embrace the fullness. Layers add a little boost and volume to your locks.

Global Creative Director for TONI&GUY, Cos Sakkas, spoke to H!Fashion about the popularity of these layered looks: "It's all about glamorous 90's nostalgia - think the Supermodels. The perfect blend of curtain bangs, face-framing layers, and natural glossy movement."

Can 'The Everything Cut' be worn up? Tick. Does it suit curls and straight strands? Tick. Low-maintenance? Absolutely. In short, it’s the ideal haircut for summer; effortlessly cool, endlessly versatile, and unmistakably Jen.