Move over pixie cut - these are the new cool-girl bobs taking over summer 2025

If the pixie cut had a chokehold on last year’s style set, summer 2025 is all about a new kind of power move - the bob.

But not just any bob, this season we’re seeing a wave of cool-girl cuts that rework the classic silhouette with subtle twists. Think razor-sharp edges, effortless volume and a healthy dose of European polish.

Whether you’re chasing low-maintenance chic or a sleek transformation, there’s a bob to suit every vibe. The best part? They’re versatile enough to work with natural textures, can be tailored to your face shape.

Celebrity Hair Stylist & Founder of Melissa Salons, Melissa Timperley, gives H! Fashion her detailed expert take on the bobs dominating this year. From the airy, shoulder-grazing Parisian Bob to the blunt-edged Snap Bob and soft, swingy Italian iterations, these cuts are designed to move with you effortlessly. And with their built-in styling ease (hello, humidity-friendly hair), they’re the ultimate summer switch-up.

© Pintrest

So if you’re toying with a chop, let this be your sign. Below, Melissa rounds up the bob styles worth bookmarking now.

Bixie Cut Melissa says: "This hybrid style offers the best of both worlds - short and low-maintenance, yet with enough length to play with volume and shape. It’s playful, modern, and perfect for anyone wanting a statement look that’s both edgy and feminine." According to the expert, this style is great for those growing out shorter styles or those wanting to dip their toe in shorter styles.





© Pintrest The Dolce Bob "The glamorous evolution of the Italian Bob - its best cut below the jaw and then layered to create full of volume," the hairstylist says. "With its tousled body and bouncy silhouette, this style brings instant va-va-voom. Think effortless sex appeal with a touch of vintage screen siren. Feminine, bold, and dripping with confidence, it’s the perfect cut for those who want their hair to make a statement before they even speak."



© Pintrest Butterfly Bob The Butterfly Bob is "a choppy, layered bob designed to enhance natural texture-perfect for showcasing curls and waves." This airy, effortless cut adds movement and volume, making it an ideal holiday hairstyle that looks great with minimal styling.



© Pintrest The Snap Bob Melissa notes that the snap bob is "A super-short micro bob cut clean above the jawline for sharp, modern impact." According to the salon owner its best worn square and one-length to avoid a mushroom shape, with the option of an undercut for low hairlines. "Made famous by Leslie Bibb on The White Lotus and rocked by Pamela Anderson at the Met Gala, this style screams attitude. Pair it with a fringe for the ultimate cool-girl look," she adds.





© Pintrest Parisian Bob The PB bob is chic, nonchalant, and irresistibly cool - the new evolution of the classic French bob. Melissa tells H! Fashion: "Cut to graze the jawline with soft, piecey texture, it strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and undone charm. With a subtle fringe or face-framing ends, this style flatters the bone structure best worn tousled, it’s the ultimate haircut for those who want to look effortlessly polished with minimal styling."



