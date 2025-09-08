Doja Cat ate her lipstick and revived 80s bombshell hair at VMA's

When it comes to creating a statement on the red carpet, Doja Cat never holds back - and her VMA's red carpet look proved this yet again. The rapper and singer looked incredible in a pastel Balmain dress, but it was her show-stopping throwback beauty look that captured all the attention. The It-girl brought back '80s glam with an ode to Pamela Anderson. She opted for bright blonde curly locks and a full fringe that looked straight out of Baywatch. Believe it or not, this wasn't even the most exciting part of her look.

Of course, it wouldn't be Doja without a bold twist. On her lips, she rocked MAC Cosmetics iconic Lady Danger matte lipstick (you know, that fiery, orange-red shade that has been a favourite with beauty lovers for years?) with a dash of clear gloss on top. Of course, the It-girl didn't just wear the lipstick, she shockingly bit into the tube turning her red carpet photo call into a performance.

© FilmMagic Doja Cat's vintage look commanded all attention at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards

As for the rest of her makeup, the Agora Hills singer kept things pretty simple. The Grammy-winning singer opted for thin '80s style brows, soft, glowing skin and a touch of bronzer. Shades of warm brown washed over her eyelids and a feline flick with jet black eyeliner gave the look a sultry finish. She even matched her bold lipstick with long cherry red nails.

The hair experts have even co-signed the return of the 80s bombshell blowouts. Lead hair educator and founder of Spectrum One Hair Extensions, Katy Grimshaw, said: "Inspired by celebrities such as Sabrina Carpenter we’re seeing a wave of big, high glamour blowdries; a modern twist on a classic Bridget Bardot look if you will."

Industry expert, Sam McKnight MBE, co-signs this message previously telling H! Fashion: "Bombshell blowouts, supermodel volume, 90’s flicks and waves will continue to make waves this year. Voluminous hair, even though there are certain decades that are instantly recognisable due to the volume shape and silhouette, does feel timeless."

© FilmMagic Doja Cat channeled retro glam for her red carpet moment in a Balmain dress

While many stars steered towards stripped back looks on the red carpet, we can always rely on Doja Cat to remind us that it's okay to have fun and even take big risks with your glam and fashion choices.

If the '80s curl wasn't already making a comeback thanks to Doja Cat, it certainly is now.