Cannes 2024: The best beauty moments from the red carpet

As the stars descend upon the Cannes Film Festival, the red carpet becomes a dazzling showcase of high fashion and striking beauty looks over the 12 days of the star-studded event.

At the opening ceremony on the 14 May, the 'Mistress of Ceremonies' Camille Cottin invited Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, and Greta Gerwig among others to join her. They are all members of the Feature Film jury, chaired by the aformentioned Barbie director. "We watch films all day long and we discuss them all night long. Nobody speaks the same language, yet we all understand each other," said Camille, "This is where film aficionados from all over the world meet. A place for encounters, dialogs, debate, reflexion, culture, and enchantment."

This year marks the 77th edition of the Festival de Cannes, and although it has only just started it's already boasting an array of stunning hairstyles and makeup artistry that perfectly complement the glamorous gowns and exquisite jewellery.

From classic Hollywood waves to sleek modern up-dos, join us as we delve into the most captivating hair and makeup looks at Cannes...

© Dominique Charriau Greta Gerwig Greta Gerwig dazzles on the Croisette with a sleek, wet-look deeply parted hairstyle that perfectly framed her face. The slicked back style, smoothly tucked behind her ears, showcasing her elegant diamond drop earrings. For makeup the Barbie director went for a bold and dramatic dark smoky eye, paired with black eyeliner and voluminous lashes. Her soft glossy lips perfectly balanced the intensity of her eyes.



© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Yara Alnamlah Yara Alnamlah captivated at Cannes with a sophisticated look. Her makeup artist created a classic look with defined brows, subtle smoky eyeshadow, and winged eyeliner accentuating her almond-shaped eyes. Long, full lashes added depth to her gaze. Yara's look was completed with a black gown and a statement necklace by Chaumet, adding a touch of glamour.



© Dominique Charriau Shanina Shaik Shanina Shaik exuded elegance on the Cannes red carpet with her hair slicked back into a sleek, low bun, highlighting her sharp features. The makeup emphasised her radiant, glowing complexion with a dewy finish. Metallic eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and long lashes with perfectly sculpted brows, added to the polished look.

© Mike Marsland Romee Strijd Romee Strijd embodied ethereal beauty with her flaxen blonde hair, parted in the middle, styled in loose waves. The supermodel's makeup was soft and glowing, with a hint of blush on the apples of her cheeks. Her lips, finished in a glossy pink, added youthful freshness. The pastel pink, feathered gown perfectly complemented her dreamy appearance.

© Samir Hussein Helena Christensen Helena Christensen stunned on the Croisette with her retro-inspired hairstyle. The up-do featured a high ponytail adorned with a chic white ribbon. Her makeup echoed the aesthetic, with a classic cat-eye eyeliner and voluminous lashes framing her striking blue eyes.



© Samir Hussein Léa Seydoux Léa Seydoux dazzled with her golden locks styled in soft, cascading waves. Her hair, parted to the side, giving an old-Hollywood vibe.Her eyes were subtly highlighted with neutral-toned eyeshadow, precise eyeliner, and long, wispy lashes. Her cheeks boasted a natural flush, and natural glossy lips.



© Samir Hussein Taylor Hill Taylor Hill showcased her freshly cropped pixie with a chic, modern look at Cannes. Her short, hair was styled in a sleek, wet appearance, with retro curls framing her face. The makeup focused around her striking eyes, with bold winged eyeliner and dark, smoky eyeshadow enhancing her features.



© Samir Hussein Eva Green Eva Green rocked an edgy look with her raven hair styled in a tousled half-up-half down style, showcasing her strong features. The makeup emphasised her eyes with thick eyeliner, and long lashes. She wore a bronzed blush which complemented her skin tone and donned a matte lip.