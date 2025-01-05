The best beauty looks from the 2025 Golden Globes

Kicking off this year's awards season in style, the 82nd Golden Globes welcomes some of the most stylish, suave and skilled A-listers from Hollywood and beyond to celebrate in style.

Aside from the opulent occasionwear, red carpet meet-cutes, quirky interviews and celebrating some of the best small and silver screen shows and films, the Golden Globes is a breeding ground for the very best beauty looks.

From rosy cheeks to slick back buns and sculpted eyeliner, here’s a close-up of the very best celebrity beauty looks at this year's Golden Globes.

© WireImage Dakota Fanning Proving that you can never go wrong with a bold red lip shade, Dakota Fanning exuded classic elegance.



© WireImage Cate Blanchett Cate Blanchett's signature sleek bob was in full force for the occasion. She styled the blunt style, which has since been adopted by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, in a side parting.



© Kevin MazurGetty Images Zuri Hall Zuri Hall opted for a dreamy bronzed glow, a lick of subtle lipgloss and a dreamy swipe of shimmery eyeshadow. The effortless look enhanced her warm loosely waved long bob hairstyle, which she wore in a side part.



© Getty Images Keltie Knight Sleek, slick-backed bun hairstyles are clearly here to stay in 2025, as so effortlessly proved by Emmy Award-winning television personality, Keltie Knight.