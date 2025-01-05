Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best beauty looks from the 2025 Golden Globes
The best beauty looks from the 2025 Golden Globes

All the very best glam looks to take to the red carpet at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards 

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Kicking off this year's awards season in style, the 82nd Golden Globes welcomes some of the most stylish, suave and skilled A-listers from Hollywood and beyond to celebrate in style. 

Aside from the opulent occasionwear, red carpet meet-cutes, quirky interviews and celebrating some of the best small and silver screen shows and films, the Golden Globes is a breeding ground for the very best beauty looks. 

From rosy cheeks to slick back buns and sculpted eyeliner, here’s a close-up of the very best celebrity beauty looks at this year's Golden Globes.

Dakota Fanning attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© WireImage

Dakota Fanning

Proving that you can never go wrong with a bold red lip shade, Dakota Fanning exuded classic elegance. 

Cate Blanchett attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© WireImage

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett's signature sleek bob was in full force for the occasion. She styled the blunt style, which has since been adopted by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, in a side parting.

Zuri Hall attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Kevin MazurGetty Images

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall opted for a dreamy bronzed glow, a lick of subtle lipgloss and a dreamy swipe of shimmery eyeshadow. The effortless look enhanced her warm loosely waved long bob hairstyle, which she wore in a side part.

Keltie Knight attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Keltie Knight

Sleek, slick-backed bun hairstyles are clearly here to stay in 2025, as so effortlessly proved by Emmy Award-winning television personality, Keltie Knight.

Ashley Graham attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Keeping things subtle yet overly elegant, Ashley Graham settled on a subtle smokey eye and a brown lined lip for the evening.

