Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hannah Waddingham, Sheridan Smith, Tanya Reynolds: Olivier Awards 2024 best beauty looks
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:

Olivier Awards 2024: The best beauty looks on the red carpet

From Hannah Waddingham to Sophie Okonedo and Sheridan Smith...

2 minutes ago
Olivier Awards 2024: The best beauty looks on the red carpet
Natalie Salmon
Fashion Digital Editor
Share this:

Lights, camera, glam-squads. As the A-list descended on the Royal Albert Hall for the 2024 Olivier Awards, it wasn’t just the theatrical performances that captured our attention—it was the parade of beauty looks that left us in awe. 

Standouts like Hannah Waddingham, Sophie Okonedo, and Sheridan Smith dazzled on the red carpet, each embodying their unique brand of allure. 

From timeless elegance to edgy modernity, the evening was an eclectic showcase of hairstyling artistry and makeup magic. Coiffed manes speaking to classic sophistication and sleek braids which exuded contemporary chic. Waddingham's voluminous updo gave us old Hollywood grace, while Cara Delevingne's playful braid added a splash of carefree charm.

Scroll on as we celebrate the best beauty looks at the 2024 Olivier Awards...

Sheridan Smith© Gareth Cattermole

Sheridan Smith

Sheridan Smith presented a playful and chic approach to red carpet glam with her slicked-back wet-look hair. The makeup was equally polished, with a shimmering eyeshadow, bold winged eyeliner,and a glossy lip.

Tanya Reynolds attending the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture date: Sunday April 14, 2024. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)© Ian West - PA Images

Tanya Reynolds

Tanya Reynolds opted for a romantic aesthetic with the hair parted down the centre and soft feminine makeup, featuring a light pink eyeshadow with subtle shimmer, mascara to open up the eyes, and a matte pink lip to add a hint of colour.

Nicole Sherzinger© HENRY NICHOLLS

Nicole Sherzinger

Nicole showcased a bold and dramatic look with a sleek, high ponytail featuring a rope braid, giving off a powerful aesthetic. Her makeup was equally striking with metallic eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, and a deep lip colour.

Eleanor Worthington-Cox © Tristan Fewings

Eleanor Worthington-Cox

Matilda star Eleanor Worthington-Cox served fairy-tale elegance with soft, voluminous curls falling over the shoulders and enchanting makeup with a focus on glowing skin, a soft blush, a light touch of eyeshadow to illuminate the eyes. Rose-tinted lip balm gave a gentle, natural finish.


Cara Delevingne© Tristan Fewings

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne wore a sleek, side-parted low-slung braid with a youthful vibe. The model's signature bold brow completed the look, plus a touch of shimmer on the eyelids, and a matte lip.

Sophie Okoneda© Jeff Spicer

Sophie Okoneda

Sophie wore her hair in an intricate arrangement of corn-row braids culminating in a refined bun at the nape. Her makeup was minimal yet striking, with earth-toned eyeshadow, finely lined eyes, and a nude lip gloss to highlight her natural beauty.

Hannah Waddingham © Tristan Fewings

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham wore her hair in a coiffed curled updo showcasing voluminous sophistication. The makeup was classic, with a focus on the eyes, with long, luscious lashes and soft, smoky lavender eyeshadow to enhance the eye shape, paired with a dusky rose lip for a balanced finish.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more