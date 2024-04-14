Olivier Awards 2024: The best beauty looks on the red carpet

Lights, camera, glam-squads. As the A-list descended on the Royal Albert Hall for the 2024 Olivier Awards, it wasn’t just the theatrical performances that captured our attention—it was the parade of beauty looks that left us in awe.

Standouts like Hannah Waddingham, Sophie Okonedo, and Sheridan Smith dazzled on the red carpet, each embodying their unique brand of allure.

From timeless elegance to edgy modernity, the evening was an eclectic showcase of hairstyling artistry and makeup magic. Coiffed manes speaking to classic sophistication and sleek braids which exuded contemporary chic. Waddingham's voluminous updo gave us old Hollywood grace, while Cara Delevingne's playful braid added a splash of carefree charm.

Scroll on as we celebrate the best beauty looks at the 2024 Olivier Awards...

© Gareth Cattermole Sheridan Smith Sheridan Smith presented a playful and chic approach to red carpet glam with her slicked-back wet-look hair. The makeup was equally polished, with a shimmering eyeshadow, bold winged eyeliner,and a glossy lip.

© Ian West - PA Images Tanya Reynolds Tanya Reynolds opted for a romantic aesthetic with the hair parted down the centre and soft feminine makeup, featuring a light pink eyeshadow with subtle shimmer, mascara to open up the eyes, and a matte pink lip to add a hint of colour.

© HENRY NICHOLLS Nicole Sherzinger Nicole showcased a bold and dramatic look with a sleek, high ponytail featuring a rope braid, giving off a powerful aesthetic. Her makeup was equally striking with metallic eyeshadow, contoured cheeks, and a deep lip colour.



© Tristan Fewings Eleanor Worthington-Cox Matilda star Eleanor Worthington-Cox served fairy-tale elegance with soft, voluminous curls falling over the shoulders and enchanting makeup with a focus on glowing skin, a soft blush, a light touch of eyeshadow to illuminate the eyes. Rose-tinted lip balm gave a gentle, natural finish.



© Tristan Fewings Cara Delevingne Cara Delevingne wore a sleek, side-parted low-slung braid with a youthful vibe. The model's signature bold brow completed the look, plus a touch of shimmer on the eyelids, and a matte lip.



© Jeff Spicer Sophie Okoneda Sophie wore her hair in an intricate arrangement of corn-row braids culminating in a refined bun at the nape. Her makeup was minimal yet striking, with earth-toned eyeshadow, finely lined eyes, and a nude lip gloss to highlight her natural beauty.