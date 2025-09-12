Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dakota Johnson proves if you want to wear a naked dress - only an updo will do
The actress joins Margot Robbie in pairing a chic bun with a sheer dress

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: US actress Dakota Johnson poses during a photocall for the film 'Splitsville' at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 19, 2025. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)© Anadolu via Getty Images
Aaliyah Harry
Aaliyah HarryBeauty Writer
2 minutes ago
Dakota Johnson has simply broken the internet with her latest red carpet appearance, and we're still picking our jaws up off the floor. At the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York City, the actress put on a dazzling display in a sheer black lace Gucci gown. She completed the look with subtle touches of jewellery, including some stunning emerald earrings. Although her naked dress was a bold choice, there is a clear beauty rule developing: if you want to wear a naked dress, an updo is the go-to hairstyle.  

Dakota Johnson at Kering Foundation Fourth Annual 'Caring for Women' Dinner in New York at The Pool on September 11, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images
Dakota Johnson dazzled at the charity event in a stunning see-through gown and updo

The American star went to her trusted hairstylist, Mark Townsend, to elevate her classic bohemian style. Her signature raven bottle-neck bangs remained, and the rest of her mid-length locks were slicked upwards into a high bun. Two face-framing tendrils were left out; they were slightly curled and gave the look some dimension. The key to this hairstyle was just how effortless it all looked - by pulling her hair away from her face, it perfectly complemented her daring see-through look. For her glam, she kept her signature grunge loo,k opting for a smoky eye, jet black eyeliner and a matte nude lip. 

Dakota Johnson in a sheer gown and high bun © Getty Images
The American actress' chic twisted updo complemented her sheer dress

Believe it or not, Dakota isn't the only A-list celebrity following this beauty trend. Unless you've been living under a rock, you would have spotted another internet-breaking gown from Margot Robbie. The Australian actress also just debuted a crystal-encrusted naked gown at the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey UK premiere in London. 

Margot also opted for the updo trend, letting her sheer number do all the talking. Celebrity hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, crafted a sleek, sculpted updo with a middle parting and her blonde locks were slicked back on the crown of her head. Similarly to Dakota, two tendrils were left out, but this time, they were swooped around the bun for a princess feel. As for her makeup, it was all about the soft glam, opting for a toasted, sun-kissed look which was made famous by Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber.

Margot Robbie attends the 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' UK premiere in London© Getty
Margot Robbie attends the 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' UK premiere in London

So, while their dresses are completely different vibes, they have both proved that when it comes to a sheer dress, you can never go wrong with an effortless updo. 

