Dakota Johnson proves if you want to wear a naked dress - only an updo will do

Dakota Johnson has simply broken the internet with her latest red carpet appearance, and we're still picking our jaws up off the floor. At the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner in New York City, the actress put on a dazzling display in a sheer black lace Gucci gown. She completed the look with subtle touches of jewellery, including some stunning emerald earrings. Although her naked dress was a bold choice, there is a clear beauty rule developing: if you want to wear a naked dress, an updo is the go-to hairstyle.

© Variety via Getty Images Dakota Johnson dazzled at the charity event in a stunning see-through gown and updo

The American star went to her trusted hairstylist, Mark Townsend, to elevate her classic bohemian style. Her signature raven bottle-neck bangs remained, and the rest of her mid-length locks were slicked upwards into a high bun. Two face-framing tendrils were left out; they were slightly curled and gave the look some dimension. The key to this hairstyle was just how effortless it all looked - by pulling her hair away from her face, it perfectly complemented her daring see-through look. For her glam, she kept her signature grunge loo,k opting for a smoky eye, jet black eyeliner and a matte nude lip.

© Getty Images The American actress' chic twisted updo complemented her sheer dress

Believe it or not, Dakota isn't the only A-list celebrity following this beauty trend. Unless you've been living under a rock, you would have spotted another internet-breaking gown from Margot Robbie. The Australian actress also just debuted a crystal-encrusted naked gown at the A Big Bold Beautiful Journey UK premiere in London.

Margot also opted for the updo trend, letting her sheer number do all the talking. Celebrity hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, crafted a sleek, sculpted updo with a middle parting and her blonde locks were slicked back on the crown of her head. Similarly to Dakota, two tendrils were left out, but this time, they were swooped around the bun for a princess feel. As for her makeup, it was all about the soft glam, opting for a toasted, sun-kissed look which was made famous by Rhode founder, Hailey Bieber.

© Getty Margot Robbie attends the 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' UK premiere in London

So, while their dresses are completely different vibes, they have both proved that when it comes to a sheer dress, you can never go wrong with an effortless updo.