Belly from The Summer I Turned Pretty just debuted a Parisian Bob - and fans are obsessed

The finale of the hit show The Summer I Turned Pretty delighted fans last night. No spoilers about the contents of the last episode, but there is a lot of hype on social media surrounding it. Following the episode's release, Amazon Prime also confirmed an upcoming movie which practically broke the internet. Whilst all this excitement surrounding the ending of the drama series and a new chapter of the show is all-encompassing, we just can't get over Belly's hair.

In a shocking move, Belly (played by actress Lola Tung), debuted a short crop coined the 'Parisian Bob' by expert stylists during the final episode, and we're obsessed. The actress's hair was cut to an in-between lob length, sitting just above her shoulders. ICYMI: Belly's signature hairstyle for the last two seasons has been long and wavy with a chestnut hue, with only subtle colour updates. So, this dramatic hair transformation was unexpected, but it speaks volumes about the next chapter of her life.

© Jesse Peretz/Prime Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty with her new crop hairstyle

According to celebrity hair stylist & founder of Melissa Salons, Melissa Timperley, bobs will continue to dominate this autumn, from sleek and sculpted to wild and windswept, and the Parisian polish is proving popular.

She tells H! Fashion: "Chic, nonchalant, and irresistibly cool - the Parisian Bob is the new evolution of the classic French bob. Cut to graze the jawline with soft, piecey texture, it strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and undone charm." Whilst Belly's iteration was slightly longer in length, that sleek, cool-girl vibe still translated on screen. She continues: "With a subtle fringe or face-framing ends, this style flatters the bone structure best worn tousled; it’s the ultimate haircut for those who want to look effortlessly polished with minimal styling."

Cos Sakkas, three-time British Hairdresser of the Year and Global Creative Director at TONI&GUY, also shares how to maintain this chic cut as we head to cooler days. He explains: "This style is low maintenance and embraces your natural texture, so it’s worn effortlessly and is the perfect style to air dry. Less is more when it comes to products - reach for the LABEL.M Anti-Frizz Smoothing Mist and LABEL.M Sea Salt Spray to encourage movement and texture."

© Eddy Chen/Prime Belly's style taps into the current Parisian bob wave taking over autumn 2025

Did Lola Tung actually cut her hair for The Summer I Turned Pretty finale?

Now, this is proving to be the most asked question on social media surrounding Belly's new look. Away from her character, Lola Tung also rocks long hair so fans are intrigued. According to reports, yes and no. The Parisian bob was partly her own in the front, but for the back layers, a half wig was used for the scenes. Half wigs are great when you want a temporary new style that still looks very natural.

If you're still searching for a new season hair update (whether it's a temporary fix or a permanent upgrade), lean into Belly's Parisian style for a chic look this autumn.