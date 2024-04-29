Rita Ora unveils fresh, bouncy hair update for the London launch of her beauty line

She's had a busy few weeks promoting the launch of her new haircare brand, Typebea, but Rita Ora's look has remained as flawless as ever.

Her super chic fashion choices, impeccable makeup and lust-worthy manicures have all been on point but it's of course, Rita's hair that continues to steal the show.

Whether she's rocking the hydro-bob, a slicked-back look or a blonde fringe, the Praising You singer is quickly becoming our go-to hair muse.

Now, we all know that Gen Z have been furiously outspoken of their hatred for the side-parting, preferring a centre-part instead but, after spotting Rita's latest switch-up, we can finally see why.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita's ditched her trusted side-part for the first time in forever

Rita is known for creating many gorgeous hairstyles alongside her trademark side-part but, her latest post is making us all question whether the middle-part might be a more up-to-date styling choice or at least one to experiment with from time to time.

Starting the first-leg of her London promo tour for her inclusive, luxury haircare brand, Typebea, Rita shared the post with her 16.1 million followers and we loved the fresh look just switching up your parting can create.

© Instagram / @ritaora Her trademark side-part still looks great

It's a simple, cost-effective way of changing your entire look without going for a drastic chop and can actually help with creating the illusion of more fullness. Where hair is repeatedly parted and tied up into a bun or ponytail, thinning can occur thanks to traction alopecia but, allowing your parting to change gives the roots time to rest and recover.

Just as Rita proves, while there's a time and a place for an elegant side-parting, there's also room for the more Gen Z approved middle-part too. It just depends on your mood.