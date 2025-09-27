Rita Ora looks unrecognisable with no makeup look and freshly cut blonde bangs

Rita Ora has never been afraid of a beauty shake-up, but her latest look might just be her most striking yet. The singer took to Instagram with a set of head-turning new pictures, revealing freshly chopped blonde bangs and an effortless bare-faced glow that has fans doing a double take. For this new musical era, gone are the XL red-carpet curls and bold eyeshadow we’ve come to expect from her. Instead, Rita’s serving undone chic - think easy-breezy layered blonde hair with a soft fringe that frames her face perfectly, paired with what appears to be nothing more than hydrated skin and a lick of lip balm. The result? A look that’s refreshingly stripped-back.

Fans in the comments couldn’t get enough, with many saying the pared-back aesthetic makes her look almost unrecognisable - in the best possible way. It’s proof that when it comes to reinvention, the Your Song singer remains one of the ultimate chameleons of pop culture. It’s also a beauty move that feels very in tune with Rita’s current era. With the release of her track All Natural, she’s leaning into a more authentic side of herself - and her beauty look reflects that same vibe.

As for her new hair cut, it's so cool with the layered features and face framing curtain bangs. This new blonde era is the perfect seasonal hair shake up needed for autumn. The hue she's opted for is what the experts call 'Creamy Blonde.' Laura Elliott, head stylist and educator at haircare specialists Neäl & Wølf, told H! Fashion: "Creamy blonde is predicted to be the go-to blonde shade that incorporates a combination of warm and cool blonde tones making it flattering for any skin tone or undertone."

If you're looking for an example, just look at Sabrina Carpenter's signature look that showcases creamy blonde’s versatile appeal. “The creamy blonde shade offers a soft, luminous, and effortlessly natural-looking blonde, with a combination of caramel and honey tones for warmth, complemented by cool tones of icy, beige, and pearlescent hues for a balanced, sunlit finish," she added.

As for what to ask for at the salon, there are a few things you should consider. According to her expertise, you have to ask your stylist to incorporate a mixture of white and cream blonde strands throughout your locks for a blended, dimensional look. She advised: "You’ll need to bear in mind that if you’re starting with a darker base, significant lightening may be required so incorporating a hydrating haircare routine is essential to maintain hair health.”

We're loving Rita's new stripped-back beauty vibe and look forward to seeing more of her brand new era....