Tortie nails are trending - 7 stylish ways to wear autumn’s must-try manicure

In case you missed the memo: Tortie (aka tortoise shell print) nails are making a big comeback for autumn 2025. The simple yet chic design is perfect for cosy season as we head to colder days, and start embracing chocolate brown, brick red and burnt orange. We're also loving the shift to embracing prints; from cheetah to zebra print - but it looks like tortoise is now the most popular print on the block. All the cool girls are embracing this stunning nail art, from beauty lovers to celebrities.
Dua Lipa recently debuted the marble effect pattern on Instagram, solidifying them as the must-have manicure. Her version had a caramel base, and she wore gold rings to add a touch of glam. The nail Queen has officially given them her stamp of approval.
We got the inside scoop from expert nail artist and Senior Mylee ambassador, Tinu Bello, on the hottest manicure of the moment. She told H! Fashion: "Tortie nails have become a modern classic, offering a chic alternative to traditional animal prints. But this season, tortie is being worn in two key ways - as a full set for a bold statement, or as an accent paired with solid neutrals, earthy tones, or even French tips for a more understated vibe. Because the pattern is built up with translucent layers of caramel, amber and black, each Tortie mani is totally unique which I love."
If you're looking for a key way to elevate this design, Tinu says: "My top tip is to add a glossy finish, which keeps the look luxe. You can also pair a tortie print with matte bases, which pushes it into trend-forward territory.” You might want to screenshot these upcoming designs for your next trip to the nail salon...