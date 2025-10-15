Tortie nails are trending - 7 stylish ways to wear autumn’s must-try manicure

In case you missed the memo: Tortie (aka tortoise shell print) nails are making a big comeback for autumn 2025. The simple yet chic design is perfect for cosy season as we head to colder days, and start embracing chocolate brown, brick red and burnt orange. We're also loving the shift to embracing prints; from cheetah to zebra print - but it looks like tortoise is now the most popular print on the block. All the cool girls are embracing this stunning nail art, from beauty lovers to celebrities.

Dua Lipa recently debuted the marble effect pattern on Instagram, solidifying them as the must-have manicure. Her version had a caramel base, and she wore gold rings to add a touch of glam. The nail Queen has officially given them her stamp of approval.

© @dualipa Dua Lipa embraces the autumn nail art of the moment

We got the inside scoop from expert nail artist and Senior Mylee ambassador, Tinu Bello, on the hottest manicure of the moment. She told H! Fashion: "Tortie nails have become a modern classic, offering a chic alternative to traditional animal prints. But this season, tortie is being worn in two key ways - as a full set for a bold statement, or as an accent paired with solid neutrals, earthy tones, or even French tips for a more understated vibe. Because the pattern is built up with translucent layers of caramel, amber and black, each Tortie mani is totally unique which I love."

If you're looking for a key way to elevate this design, Tinu says: "My top tip is to add a glossy finish, which keeps the look luxe. You can also pair a tortie print with matte bases, which pushes it into trend-forward territory.” You might want to screenshot these upcoming designs for your next trip to the nail salon...

1/ 7 © Pintrest Classic Tortoise Shell If you're looking for a classic look, opt for the signature design with a deep caramel base, black shell detailing and a stunning glossy topcoat. Perfection!

2/ 7 © Pintrest Gold Accents For the beauty lovers who love a pop of glam, consider gold accents. This yellow-toned twinkle pairs perfectly with the brown hues of the tortie shell. This is our favourite way to elevate this simple design.

3/ 7 © Pintrest Mix n' Match Like Tinu suggested, mix the shell design with matte earthy tone bases, from taupe to beige hues. Either leave them glossy or do a matte finish for some contrast. You can even incorporate other popular designs like aura nail art, which has a gradient colour shift from the centre of the nail bed.

4/ 7 © Pintrest French Tip If you're a die-hard French tip lover, opt for just a dash of the design on each finger. This is the perfect option for beauty lovers who only like very subtle manicures. Sometimes, less is more...

5/ 7 © Pintrest Pearly Touches There is nothing we love more than a pearly touch. Contrast the layered design of the tortie shell with a full pearl nail, or even add small 3D pearl accents to elevate the look further.

6/ 7 © Pintrest Mixed Animal Print Who says you only have to rock one animal print? Mix 'n match your tortie design with snakeskin, zebra and cheetah print if you fancy. Throw out the rule book!