Jennifer Aniston just wore the most Rachel Green-coded manicure - and it's perfect for the new season

When Jennifer Aniston rocks a fresh manicure - beauty lovers take notice. After all, this is the woman whose blonde, layered 'Rachel Cut' in the 90s caused global hysteria as women everywhere flocked to their local salon's to replicate her style. Now, it looks like she's done it again - but this time with her nails. The American actress was spotted hitting the streets of New York in a structured black two-piece suit and oval sunglasses but as eagle eyed beauty lovers, we honed straight in on her classic nails. Her nails were short with an almond shape but had a sophisticated milky finish.

© GC Images Jennifer Aniston shows off her milky manicure in New York

Celebrity nail artist Tinu Bello calls this chic manicure 'Milk Bath nails' and agrees that the return of the nail art that dominated 2024, is set for a return this year. Tinu tells H! Fashion: "Inspired by the ethereal beauty of floating flowers in milky water, this trend involves soft, translucent whites at the base and you can even embedded floral designs. Its a modern romantic take on the classic sheer manicure and works beautifully for all seasons."

As for the almond shape, the popularity of this style shows no signs of slowing down. The expert explains: "We will continue to see a lot of almond shapes, but the length will go from long to medium, to elongate the fingers without any potential inconvenience," she explains. "An almond-shaped nail works perfectly with a tonal mani or abstract French design."

For fans of the hit TV show, Friends, this mani moment feels like a playful throwback. When she played Rachel Green, Jennifer often rocked a blurred french manicure. The key to this look was the nude base, thin white tip and a slightly glossy topcoat. It was a classic look, but fans were obsessed at the time. However, her 2025 version feels like its grown up sister. It's a lot sleeker and the milky twist just taps into the modern manicure trends of today.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green with her classic french manicure in the 90s.

As autumn approaches, sometimes its not always about the deep nail colours, sometimes it's nice to also embrace a a twist on a classic hue. While chrome finishes and graphic designs will always have their moment, as Jennifer has shown, there's nothing quite like the appeal of a pared-back, natural manicure.