Princess Kate’s favourite lipsticks for autumn 2025 - every shade and brand revealed

From her wedding day to her most recent royal engagements, Princess Kate has reminded very loyal to one makeup look: her signature pink and nude lip. While trends may come and go, the Princess of Wales knows what elegant tones work for her. Even as autumn rolls in and and beauty lovers reach for deeper berries and moody reds, Kate keeps things classically soft. Her go-to hues rarely stray far from the nude family - she simply tweaks the tone depending on the season. Think creamy beige-pinks for summer Wimbledon, rosewood nudes for crisp autumn walkabouts, and the occasional mauve or tawny pink when temperatures dip further.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales at the Christmas Morning Service in 2023 with her beloved pink-toned lipstick

Her picks are perfect for a member of the royal family. if you look back across history, subtlety is the key when it comes to their makeup choices. All of the royals looks have always been made to enhance their natural beauty, not distract. However, this doesn’t mean her choices are predictable. Look closely and you’ll notice she plays with texture: a satin finish for official duties, a hint of shimmer gloss for evening receptions, and the occasional matte moment for other engagements. Kate proves that a perfectly chosen nude is never boring - it’s just quietly confident and endlessly wearable.

We've done some digging to find the products she has been spotted wearing and will likely wear again throughout autumn 2025.

© Clarins Natural Lip Perfector - Rose Shimmer Clarins Princess Kate was spotted rocking Clarin's Natural Lip Perfector at Wimbledon this year. The Princess of Wales opted for this gorgeous pinky-mauve shade called Rose Shimmer. The wonderful thing about this product is the shea butter infusion ensure's an instant burst of hydration for your lips. It also has a subtle shimmer finish to bring a dazzling pop to your makeup look.

£25.00 AT CLARINS

© Bobbi Brown Luxe Lipstick - Sandwash Pink Bobbi Brown On her royal wedding day in 2011, Princess Kate opted for a gorgeous cool-toned pink shade. It was simple, elegant and the perfect shade for any brides to be. Bobbi Brown are known for their luxury makeup offering and this luxe lipstick is no different. It has 10-hour nourishing moisture and fade-resistant wear. of course, the formula also works hard to help nourish, condition, and soften the lips. £36.00 AT SEPHORA

© Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick - Penelope Pink Charlotte Tilbury Now, this product is more of an expert opinion rather than a fact but it's reported that The Princess of Wales' likes Charlotte Tilbury products. She's a woman of taste. The royal's red jacket ensemble at the Together at Christmas Community Carol Service in 2021 will always be one of her most iconic looks. We loved the babydoll nude pink lipstick she paired it with. If we had to match this look to a similar shade, it would be Charlotte Tilbury's Penelope Pink lipstick. £29.00 AT CHARLOTTE TILBURY

How we chose:

Personal testimony: The products chosen for Princess Kate’s favourite lipsticks are products we have spotted her wearing and is backed by promotion of her official makeup artists.