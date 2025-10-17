Princess Kate’s favourite lipsticks for autumn 2025 - every shade and brand revealed

From her wedding day to her most recent royal engagements, Princess Kate has reminded very loyal to one makeup look: her signature pink and nude lip. While trends may come and go, the Princess of Wales knows what elegant tones work for her. Even as autumn rolls in and and beauty lovers reach for deeper berries and moody reds, Kate keeps things classically soft. Her go-to hues rarely stray far from the nude family - she simply tweaks the tone depending on the season. Think creamy beige-pinks for summer Wimbledon, rosewood nudes for crisp autumn walkabouts, and the occasional mauve or tawny pink when temperatures dip further.
Her picks are perfect for a member of the royal family. if you look back across history, subtlety is the key when it comes to their makeup choices. All of the royals looks have always been made to enhance their natural beauty, not distract. However, this doesn’t mean her choices are predictable. Look closely and you’ll notice she plays with texture: a satin finish for official duties, a hint of shimmer gloss for evening receptions, and the occasional matte moment for other engagements. Kate proves that a perfectly chosen nude is never boring - it’s just quietly confident and endlessly wearable.
We've done some digging to find the products she has been spotted wearing and will likely wear again throughout autumn 2025.
How we chose:
- Personal testimony: The products chosen for Princess Kate’s favourite lipsticks are products we have spotted her wearing and is backed by promotion of her official makeup artists.
- High performance : The products vary, spanning from high street to luxury buys but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.