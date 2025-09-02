7 autumn/winter 2025 beauty trends we'll be trying immediately

September is upon us, and with it comes a bevy of fresh beauty trends to try. From new hair colours (Princess Kate's 'smoked suede' brunette hue is having a huge moment), to 'vintage glass nails' as inspired by Taylor Swift's milky engagement manicure, there's countless new approaches to beauty creeping in this autumn. All the biggest names in the world of beauty (we're looking at you Victoria Beckham and Pat McGrath) are getting in on the autumn makeup act with their latest launches, while the demand for multitasking makeup is showing no signs of abating. With so many new fall trends to take on, there are the ones HELLO!'s Beauty Collective can't wait to try.

Autumn beauty trends for fall 2025

1. Merlot lashes

© Instagram Merlot lashes are big news for Victoria Beckham Beauty, who has a whole burgundy collection

"This season I'm embracing 'wine o'clock'; for my eyes that is (though I can almost catch a whiff of mulled wine on the horizon). Lashes have been pulled into HD focus for a few of seasons now, but for A/W25 they're bigger, bolder and more expressive than ever.

"While I'd love to rock sculptural spikes à la Harris Reed down the aisles of Sainsbury's, it was the rich merlot lashes at the Victoria Beckham show that truly made me excited to trade in my sandals and usher in autumn.

"Like most people, I usually default to the blackest black (the sootier the better). But when By Terry's 'Terrybly Mascara' £39 / $46.50, landed on my desk in a new shade ('Misterry Wine') my curiosity was piqued. I'd heard about burgundy's magic on blue and green eyes, but it wasn't until I saw the backstage looks at Victoria Beckham that I was fully convinced. Softer than black yet far more intriguing than brown, this is the lash trend I'll be cementing into my makeup repertoire." - Cassie Steer, HELLO! Contributing Head of Beauty.

2. Showgirl orange everything

"Since Taylor Swift announced her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, and its corresponding colour, a bold orange, the tangerine hue has been dubbed 'showgirl orange' and it's been cropping up everywhere. Brands jumped on the Swiftie bandwagon immediately, slapping it on social media posts and highlighting all things orange they sell – actual highlighters included. As for me? I'll be attempting the trend too, via showgirl orange nails.

© Instagram Countless brands, including Sharpie, have jumped on the 'showgirl orange' bandwagon

"I'm not particular when it comes to my nail colour; after only wearing red or navy for my whole teenage years, I'll try any shade once, and while bright, spangly orange might stand out among the burgundy nails always see during the 'ber months, my fingertips will be glittering in showgirl orange as they wait patiently for the new album to drop." – Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor.

3. Monochromatic makeup

"One of the trends in makeup this autumn is the monochromatic look. Using the same colour on eyes, cheeks and lips. I think this could look very cool and, depending on the colour you go for, very natural.

"And just on cue, Trinny London has introduced 'Trinity', £36 / $36, a double-sided makeup stick designed to be used on eyes, lips and cheeks. You get two complementary colours, one matte and one dewy, designed to give you a glow. I'll definitely be trying that.

Glynis is excited to adding more monochromatic makeup looks into her life

"I'm actually ahead of this trend as I often use makeup designed for one part of my face on another. I like to use the Studio 10 'Plumping Blush Glow-Plexion' £26 / $40, (a truly flattering and dewy blusher) on my eyes as well as my cheeks. It's a warm, rosy peach, and for a quick and easy look, I just put a swipe on my eyelids. It looks fresh and natural with the complementary flush on the cheeks.

"Studio 10 also does 'Wake Up & Glow Lip & Cheek Tint' £24 / $36. It comes in a lipstick shape and does what it says, serving both lips and cheeks. It's such a handy and convenient makeup to have in your handbag, as it's so small. I'm completely on board with this trend and will definitely be taking it even further this season." – Glynis Barber, HELLO! columnist

4. A warm new hair shade

"Living in Florida, my brunette hair naturally lightens over the summer from all the sun and beach days. By the time autumn rolls around, I'm ready to add some warmth and depth back in. So this year, I'm embracing my natural chocolate brown shade with richer, autumnal caramel tones.

Donna Francis' hair naturally lightens in the summer - so she's taking on the trend for lowlights rather than highlights in autumn

"At my age - almost 50 - I love trends that feel effortless yet sophisticated. A warm new shade gives hair a seasonal refresh without the need for a dramatic cut or style change. Subtle balayage or soft highlights create that luminous, low-maintenance look that works perfectly for midlife hair." – Donna Francis, HELLO! US Beauty Editor-at-Large, Second Act

5. Embracing eyeshadow

"I take adjusting my summer-to-autumn makeup like it's an Olympic sport. My summer makeup was all about vibrant eyeliner and mascara, and pretending that blush blindness doesn't exist.

"My vibe for autumn is ever so slightly toned down, focusing on showing off my love for standout eyeshadow shades and adding a softer pop of colour to my cheeks.

Vanese Maddix is turning away from her trademark bright makeup this autumn in favour of a more lowkey look

"Over the past few months, I've culled my makeup stash, and in doing so, I realised just how many single eyeshadow pots and big palettes I'd been neglecting — from shadows that had only been dipped into a handful of times to brand-new ones with autumnal shades waiting to shine.

"So next season, I'll be pairing my go-to black Kulfi 'Badi Lash Mascara' £26 / $26, which adds instant volume and length to my lashes, with a mix of shadows: Merit's 'Solo Shadow', £21 / $24, which is super buildable and brings instant warmth to the eyes; Urban Decay's '24/7 Mono Moondust Eyeshadow' £20 / $27.60, in Space Cowboy, for that instant dazzle and guaranteed compliments; and lastly, the r.e.m. beauty 'Starlet Liquid Eyeshadow', £15 / $20, for the easiest pop of colour on the move. Whether it's for spooky season or festive plans, eyeshadow will be key to all of my autumnal makeup looks." – Vanese Maddix, beauty journalist.

6. Opting for jewel tones

"I love Autumn, it's my favourite season. I love how cosy, snuggly and fabulous it is and how you get that back-to-school feeling and eyeshadow palettes give me that new pencil case buzz.

Ateh Jewel is going to dip her finger into jewel tone eyeshadow palettes

"I've been playing with more eyeshadows lately instead of just throwing on a liner, and I'm excited to play with Pat McGrath's 'Labs Mothership XII: Petalmorphosis', £119 / $155, palette with its rich jewel tones and burnished golds which make me coo with joy and excitement." – Ateh Jewel, beauty journalist

7. Subtle autumn scents

"Like many others, I adore Autumn. From this week, I'm fully investing in hot chocolates, cosy movies and candlelit evenings. I love scenting the home year-round, but this Autumn, I'm keen to be more intentional around seasonal scenting. I often go for the same scents year-round because I know what I like, but I think there is something special around the idea of certain scents marking transitional shifts throughout the year.

© Getty Images Sidra has always resisted autumnal candles, but this year she's leaning into the trend

"Traditionally I've found Autumn scents cloying - the overpowering cinnamon, vanilla and pumpkin is a world away from the fresh, floral and powdery notes I'm usually drawn to. However, in recent years, just like perfumes, home scents have become far more advanced and I'm excited for the far more subtle takes on Autumn and Winter scents.

"Diptyque's upcoming 'Citrouille' candle is back for a third year with pumpkin notes offset by vibrant spices. They also do a brilliant job with non-traditional autumnal scents - a noteworthy one is 'Chêne' £58 / $58, which is a heavy woody scent reminiscent of oak cabinets in dark libraries. I hope this is less of a trend and more of a new tradition to reserve certain scents for seasons." - Sidra Imtiaz, beauty journalist