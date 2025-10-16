Princess Diana’s iconic 80s blue eyeliner look is back - here's how to recreate it in 2025

In the late 80's, there was nothing that could separate Princess Diana from her blue eyeliner. Playful yet polished, it was her subtle way of breaking from royal tradition, adding a flash of personality to an otherwise pared-back approach to makeup. Decades on, that stroke of sapphire a long her lash line feels just as cool today. In 2025, it's all about the return of the aqua hue; from Dua Lipa’s cobalt flicks to Zendaya’s sleek navy lines, A-listers are embracing the same electric pop of colour this year. The runways have followed suit too, with designers like Victoria Beckham and Paul Castello sending models out in washes of cerulean and smudges of indigo, cementing blue eyeliner as this season’s boldest beauty revival.

© AFP via Getty Images The Princess of Wales loved using a blue eyeliner to make her eyes pop

Diana usually opted for a classic application which focused on applying the shade to the inner rim of her lower lash line, to make her ocean-toned eyes appear brighter and bigger. However, in 2025, there are many ways to use your eyeliner to make your look standout.

Today, we are using pencils to create classic cat eye flicks but rather than precision, many of us actually favour diffused or smudged finishes. This gives the eyes a slightly sultry effect rather than polished look. Beauty lovers are also using eyeliners for extreme designs, creating graphic lines and shapes to express themselves which we're also loving.

© Kulfi Beauty From graphic patterns to cat eye flicks, blue liner is taking on a life of it's own with beauty lovers

According to Princess Diana's makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, Diana's beloved blue eyeliner she used on her lower waterline was Elizabeth Arden's Blue Khol 636 pencil. Unfortunately, this shade is now discontinued but we've done some digging and have found the perfect alternatives that will brighten up your look for autumn. From inky pencils to liquid liners and kohl pencils, here are the best aqua-hued products to shop now.

© Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner - Jeans Victoria Beckham Beauty Leave it to Victoria Beckham to make blue eyeliner feel impossibly chic. This creamy, deep denim shade glides on like silk and gives that soft, lived-in smudge that we are all desperately trying to copy this year. It’s a flattering shade for all eye colours and proof that navy really is the new black.

© Dior Beauty Diorshow Liquid Liner - Satin Indigo Dior Beauty If precision is your thing, Dior’s Diorshow liquid liner delivers. The inky indigo hue catches the light beautifully - bold enough to make a statement, yet refined enough for everyday wear. One stroke and you’ve got that runway-level intensity Dior does so well.

© Charlotte Tilbury Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo - Super Blue Charlotte Tilbury Two liners, double the fun. Charlotte Tilbury’s dual-ended pencil pairs a rich navy with a brighter sapphire for instant eye-brightening magic. It makes whites of the eyes pop and works just as well smudged out for a party look as it does tightlined for daytime feel. £25.00 AT CULT BEAUTY

© Kulfi Beauty Kajal Kohl Eyeliner - Daydream Kufi Beauty This one’s pure joy in pencil form. A sky-blue hue that’s playful, bold and the brightest of the bunch, Kulfi’s buttery formula glides on effortlessly for a vivid pop of colour that still feels wearable. It’s the shade you reach for when you want to lift your mood (and your makeup look) in one swipe. £20.00 AT SPACE NK

© L'Oréal Paris Signature Liquid Eyeliner - Blue L'Oréal Paris This is a high-street hero that punches well above its weight. The fine felt tip makes winging it easy, while the vibrant blue pigment adds just the right amount of drama. Think of it as an instant pick-me-up for tired eyes - crisp, confident and so flattering.

How we chose:

Performance and personal testimony: The best blue eyeliners below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry, personally rates.