Princess Diana’s iconic 80s blue eyeliner look is back - here's how to recreate it in 2025

In the late 80's, there was nothing that could separate Princess Diana from her blue eyeliner. Playful yet polished, it was her subtle way of breaking from royal tradition, adding a flash of personality to an otherwise pared-back approach to makeup. Decades on, that stroke of sapphire a long her lash line feels just as cool today. In 2025, it's all about the return of the aqua hue; from Dua Lipa’s cobalt flicks to Zendaya’s sleek navy lines, A-listers are embracing the same electric pop of colour this year. The runways have followed suit too, with designers like Victoria Beckham and Paul Castello sending models out in washes of cerulean and smudges of indigo, cementing blue eyeliner as this season’s boldest beauty revival.
Diana usually opted for a classic application which focused on applying the shade to the inner rim of her lower lash line, to make her ocean-toned eyes appear brighter and bigger. However, in 2025, there are many ways to use your eyeliner to make your look standout.
Today, we are using pencils to create classic cat eye flicks but rather than precision, many of us actually favour diffused or smudged finishes. This gives the eyes a slightly sultry effect rather than polished look. Beauty lovers are also using eyeliners for extreme designs, creating graphic lines and shapes to express themselves which we're also loving.
According to Princess Diana's makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, Diana's beloved blue eyeliner she used on her lower waterline was Elizabeth Arden's Blue Khol 636 pencil. Unfortunately, this shade is now discontinued but we've done some digging and have found the perfect alternatives that will brighten up your look for autumn. From inky pencils to liquid liners and kohl pencils, here are the best aqua-hued products to shop now.
How we chose:
- Performance and personal testimony: The best blue eyeliners below are products that our beauty writer, Aaliyah Harry, personally rates.
- High performance and consistent use: All the picks selected have been used consistently and as a beauty writer who is well informed, they have all been selected carefully. The products vary, spanning from high street to luxury buys but are united in the fact that they are all high-performing products.